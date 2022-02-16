Sometimes I do things I do not understand. I’m not talking about a vice or a bad habit. It’s more like the things that you know you should not do, for health and safety reasons, but you end up repeating the same behaviors.
I love a good slice of pizza, who doesn’t? A good slice of pizza does not always like me back. Pizza on the go usually ends up with me feeling the effect of heartburn and indigestion for the rest of the afternoon. Despite the discomfort, I still find myself frequenting a local stop where I can grab a quick slice and before leaving the parking lot I devour the delicacy and head on down the road. Minutes later, feelings of regret overwhelm me as the consequences begin to set in. Shortly after, the negative self-talk ensues and I make a personal commitment to never do that again. In fact, a behavior is rarely discouraged, despite a full understanding of the consequences.
I would like to take you on a lengthy journey on all the nuances and thoughts that help me justify this and other behaviors like it. For lack of space and a sure shot that I would lose your interest, let’s take a short cut. Psychologists call this thought patterns and phenomenon Cognitive Dissonance. According to Wikipedia: “...cognitive dissonance is the perception of contradictory information. Relevant items of information include a person’s actions, feelings, ideas, beliefs, and things in the environment. Cognitive dissonance is typically experienced as stress when persons participate in an action that goes against one or more of those things.”
This theory is why I act in a way that goes against what I know to be true. I know the facts of the consequences of my actions, but at that moment, facts do not matter. This theory, when applied to the current culture of divisiveness explains a lot. We live in a period where facts don’t matter anymore. Cognitive dissonance can influence all sorts of things in our lives. The theory influences our actions, stereotypes, beliefs, and the tribes we align ourselves with.
To test this theory, I am going to attempt to apply this to the current debate over wearing a mask. Imagine yourself, walking through the store, and you come across someone who has made the choice to wear or not wear a mask. What opinions do you have of the person? What comes to your mind? For the last two years, the act of masking became exclusively aligned with partisan politics. The fact that I use this as an example, might also trigger an emotional response from you as you read this. Ask yourself why? Why has this issue become so tied up in our politics and loyalty to a tribe? The answer is cognitive dissonance.
Writing for the Atlantic Monthly on “The Role of Cognitive Dissonance in the Pandemic,” Elliot Aronson and Carol Tavris note: “When people feel a strong connection to a political party, leader, ideology or belief, they are more likely to let that allegiance do their thinking for them and distort or ignore the evidence that challenges those loyalties.”
Partisanship and tribal loyalty in fact explains many behaviors these days. It has always been a part of the culture we live in. Over the last ten years, it has progressively been the ingredient that has created hostility. Back in the good ole days, there was a time where two people could disagree, have a conversation, and come to an agreement. Now, it seems that seeing things the same way is almost an impossible task. Unless of course, you belong to the same tribe.
The theory of cognitive dissonance challenges one’s actions or beliefs. According to the theory, something has to give. Either your beliefs about a certain issue or your actions because of the new evidence. The struggle to find a resolution between facts and behavior is a constant. It seems much easier to give up hope, but there is no resolution in that either.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.