“Not all storms come to disrupt your life, some come to clear your path,” Unknown.
This is so similar to what my Grandmother always told me. She said, “Everything happens for the best. If you look hard enough you will figure it out. Don't ever give up.”
Very wise words that have served me well all my life especially when that storm comes in the form of a bully. My grandmother's words can clear that path. Once the path is clear then the stronger me emerges.
It doesn't matter what age you are these words can really help you through some difficult times. Many weeks ago I wrote about bullying in this column. One of my grandchildren was being bullied in school. It just breaks my heart to think of young children doing this to one another but bullying happens at all ages and its root cause is usually jealousy.
“Bullies are found not just in school, they grow up and work in offices, businesses and organizations,” Unknown.
The best way to deal with bullying is to stand firm. Stay true to yourself. Talk to someone you trust, surround yourself with people that make you feel good, don't put the blame on yourself, be proud of who you are, and never retaliate. Retaliation doesn't make you any better than them.
“You never look good trying to make someone else look bad.”
It takes real courage to stand up to a bully. Benjamin Disraeli once said, “Courage is fire, and bullying is smoke.”
Your kindness challenge is to never give up. If you or someone you know is the victim of a bully, no matter what age, help them to see that someone else's meanness cannot touch them or you. Sure they may be successful in turning others against you, hurting you in some way but isn't it better to just get them out of your life and move on to someone who is good, honest, and trustworthy? Isn't it better to find the best in the bad? I recently checked in on this grandchild and I couldn't have been more proud when I heard that she had found a new friend and had learned a new tolerance for the bullies in her life. She actually said she was praying for them that they would find their own goodness and one day give up being a bully. This just goes to show you that even these sometimes difficult lessons can be learned at any age.
“Someone who hates you normally hates you for one of three reasons. They either see you as a threat. They hate themselves. Or they want to be you,” Unknown.
Hold your head up. Be proud of yourself and pray for your bully so that they can one day get over their own insecurities, jealousy, and their lack of self-worth. So in keeping with what my grandmother taught me, be better than the bully. Everything happens for the best, you will be stronger, more confident when you stand up for yourself. If you lost something, or someone, because of their meanness then it just opened the door for something or someone new to come into your life. Never hate those who are jealous of you. Instead, respect their jealousy because they are the ones who think that you are better than them.
