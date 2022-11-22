As part of the National Rural Health Day celebration, today White River Medical Center announced it has been recognized with a 2022 Performance Leadership Award for excellence in Outcomes. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards honors top quartile performance (e.g., 75th percentile or above) among rural hospitals in Quality, Outcomes, and Patient Perspective.
We are proud to be recognized for our Outcomes at White River Medical Center,” said Gary Paxson, White River Health President and CEO. “While this is an amazing acknowledgement of our efforts to provide quality healthcare to our patients, we aim to continue to meet this category, as well as, exceed expectations in the other two categories. We thank all our employees for all their hard work and dedication to ensure we are the best hospital we possibly can be.”
The Performance Leadership Awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. INDEX data is trusted and relied upon by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations, and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across several areas of hospital operations and finance.
“Although the last two years have placed unprecedented pressure on the rural health safety net, the dedication to serving the community that we’re so accustomed to seeing from rural hospitals across the country hasn’t wavered,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “Let us celebrate the power of rural on National Rural Health Day and honor the facilities working tirelessly to provide access to high quality healthcare services to their communities.”
WRMC is a 224-bed regional referral center and the flagship facility of White River Health (WRH). WRH is a not-for-profit healthcare system serving residents throughout North Central Arkansas. The system includes hospitals, outpatient facilities, primary care and specialty physician office practices, and Senior Life Centers. WRH is a member of the Premier Alliance, the American Hospital Association, and the Arkansas Hospital Association and licensed by the Arkansas Department of Health.
