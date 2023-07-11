Greetings, Van Buren County. Most folks are aware that the county has invested in a new 911 dispatch facility, but many are not aware of why the move is being made.
This article will address the issues we have faced in the past, the issues which we anticipate in the future, and how this strategic move will propel Van Buren County forward for generations to come. 911 services are something we hope to never use but, at some point, we will all need. When emergencies happen, 911 is the coordinator of all the emergency services which are available to the residents of the county. It is crucial that Van Buren County have the most up to date, state of the art equipment available to the residents and visitors.
911 services are in the process of undergoing a state-wide transformation. With enhancements in technology, fewer 911 centers (Public Safety Answering Points or PSAPs) are needed. Some counties had as many as seven PSAPs in one county, all spending redundant funds to provide a competing service. Most every county is being consolidated to one PSAP. Regional dispatch centers are on the horizon. We are finding ourselves at a critical point to be ready for the future or to be left behind. We are poised to be a host for regional dispatch services which keeps the jobs local.
Van Buren County has already undergone a consolidation with the Sheriff’s Office dispatch now being conducted at the 911 center. In my personal opinion, that should have occurred long ago. It is a safety issue to have jailers conducting the double duty of Sheriff’s Office dispatch while being responsible for inmates. Van Buren County now has one dispatch, fully trained and capable, of dispatching all of the county, from police departments, to the county’s Sheriff’s Department, to fire departments, the Rescue Squad and Survival Flight. When you call 911, your call will not be transferred. This is the way 911 should be.
With the consolidation of services, which is not only financially responsible and safer, we found ourselves with growing pains. The dispatchers are physically located so closely to one another that it is often times difficult to hear critical information with other communications occurring simultaneously.
For instance, Survival Flight can have a very difficult time hearing where an emergency is located because they hear two people have other conversations with other agencies in the background. The new facility was designed with acoustics and space in mind to prevent competing noise.
The new center, or PSAP, will be centrally located at the Courthouse Annex, in property already owned by the county. The center was built with expansion in mind. We can easily dispatch for other counties in a very efficient manner. At the current facility in Fairfield Bay, we are landlocked. Converting 5,000 square feet of storage space into a state of the art facility is a huge win for the taxpayer. The central location should help to improve radio transmission. The signal for emergency responders will hit every repeater from a central point, with much better propagation.
The center is designed for longer-term disasters, such as ice storms and tornadoes. When dispatchers have to spend long hours at work, we currently rent hotel rooms for the employees. The new center has hotel style rooms built in with a full kitchen on site. When you need fresh and rested dispatchers, they have the means readily available to be their best.
The 911 facility operations are funded by Van Buren County. Clinton and FFB each pay for part-time dispatch services, at a cost which is minimal. The more efficient we run, the better off we all are. The building renovations are being funded by the American Rescue Plan as appropriated by the Quorum Court.
I am proud of the new facility and the advances being made to improve the lives of all citizens in the county. The new facility will serve the county for generations to come. It’s always good to build for the future. We are ready to dispatch for surrounding counties should the need arise. This move isn’t a move from Fairfield Bay, but a move to the future. We all win.
