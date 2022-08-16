William Buck Wilkerson, 47, of Greers Ferry, Arkansas, fought his last fight on Aug. 9, 2022 surrounded by his brother and his friend. Buck was born on April 4, 1975 in Memphis, Tennessee, to the late William and Vicki Wilkerson. Buck made his career in construction and more recently being the best tree trimmer in three counties. Buck had a wild side that lead him to getting in trouble for things like shooting fish in the fish hatchery and kept him running from a woman scorned. Buck enjoyed many hobbies such as hunting, fishing, riding back roads and raising chickens. He loved his family and friends with all that he had and made sure to tell them often. Buck will be remembered for his big smile and larger-than-life personality.
Buck is survived by his wife, Jolene Wilkerson; three sons, Colby Wilkerson, Tavor (Becca) George, Ethan Wilson; two daughters, Courtney (Cody) McCoy, Skylar Birdsong; one brother, James Wilkerson; and many grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Family and friends will be notified when arrangements have been made.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ozark View Funeral Home. To share a memory or leave condolences, please go to www.ozarkviewfuneral home.com.
