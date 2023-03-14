HEBER SPRINGS — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Lake Project Office will reopen the William Carl Garner Visitor Center on March 17.
Hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, with additional days and hours potentially being added on later in the season.
The visitor center offers numerous educational exhibits related to local and state history, hydropower usage, local fisheries and wildlife information, as well as a model of the dam.
A variety of maps are also available to assist visitors with outdoor activities.
For more information contact the Greers Ferry Project Office at 501-362-2416.
Recreation information can be found at www.swl.usace.army.mil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.