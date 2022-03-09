HEBER SPRINGS — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Lake Project Office will reopen the William Carl Garner Visitor Center on March 18.
Hours of operation will be Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with additional days and hours being added later in the season.
USACE closed the visitor center in the spring of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors may be required to wear masks based on county COVID-19 transmission rates.
For more information contact the William Carl Garner Visitor Center at 501-362-9067.
Recreation information can be found on the Internet at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/little rockusace and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usace littlerock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.