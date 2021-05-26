William S Davis was born on June 4, 1944 in Portland, OR to Robert and Helen Davis. He served in the United States Army from November. 1966 until February, 1976 reaching the rank of Captain. His military career included a tour in Vietnam where he earned the Bronze Star and Army Commendation medals along with several others. Following his discharge, he went by his civilian name, Bill, and hit the road as a cross county trucker then settling down as a farmer in Van Buren County.
Saturday, May 9, Bill left his home in Culpepper and joined his parents in Heaven. He was their only child, never married or had any children of his own. He did however have a loving family of Brothers and Sisters, all adopted through the blood of Jesus Christ, including longtime friend and employee, Heidi Kottke, Pastor Terry Simpson, David Hall. Pete Peterson, Bill Blantz, Shawn Walsh, Bob Hunter and others.
There will be a Memorial Service Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. at Grace Missionary Baptist Church, 4463 AR State Hwy 92, Center Ridge, AR.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made online to: American Center for Law and Justice, American Family Association or the Salvation Army. Cards may be sent c/o Heidi Kottke, 759 Grassy Hollow Rd., Clinton, AR 72031.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.