Wilma Louise Crow Rains, 86, of Dennard, Arkansas was born on July 12, 1934 in Dennard, Arkansas to the late Charlie and Ruth (Morford) Crow and passed from this life on April 20, 2021 in Fairfield Bay, Arkansas. She always enjoyed visiting with people. Louise loved working on the farm and at the family store. She loved to crochet, cross stitch, was an avid quilter and loved to celebrate life with those she loved. Louise loved to garden, loved her animals and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband of almost 70 years, Rudolph Rains.
Left to cherish her memory are two sons; Phillip and Benjamin, Bobbie, mother of granddaughters; Autumn and Noelle, one great granddaughter, Lorelei Holmes, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Clinton, Arkansas. Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm on Monday, April 26, 2021 at the funeral home with Brother Tommy Jolly officiating. Interment will follow in Dennard Cemetery.
The family respectfully requests that all attendees wear a face covering for the entirety of the services.
To express online condolences please visit www.roller funeralhomes.com/clinton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.