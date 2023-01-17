Wilson Ray Eubanks, 87, of Clinton, Arkansas, departed from this world on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. He was born Feb. 4, 1935, in Lawton, Oklahoma, to the late Woodrow Eubanks and Murvelee Bowling-Bradley. Ray was a hardworking man and a carpenter by trade for many years; he also enjoyed attending the Damascus Road Cowboy Church in Damascus. Ray always enjoyed starting his day off by drinking a cup of coffee and listening to the “Trading Post” on the radio. He almost never missed an opportunity to watch the horse races or maybe play a few scratch offs here and there. Ray was a beloved friend, father, and grandpa; he will be deeply missed but his memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him and called him a friend.
Ray is lovingly remembered by his children, Patty Anthony of Vilonia, Joann Spence, Judy Duncan and Karen Bolden Nickles, all of Clinton; siblings, Katie Bradford of Springfield, Arkansas, Jim Bradley (Linda) of Duncan, Oklahoma, Bob Bradley (Peggy) of Searcy, Arkansas, Charlotte Hipp of Heber Springs, Arkansas; 22 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and other family members.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nina Eubanks; mother of his children, Bonnie Eubanks; children, Sandy Norman, Kenny Eubanks, Steve Eubanks, Dennis Bolden, Roger Bolden, Steve Bolden; great grandson, Trip Payne.
Pallbearers are Shayne Norman, Daniel Eubanks, Ryan Eubanks, Johnny Wilson, Blake Henson, Brian Spence.
Honorary pallbearer is Olas Allen.
Visitation for Ray Eubanks will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at the Ozark View Funeral Home. Services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, 1 p.m. at the Ozark View Funeral Home with Jeff Deckard officiating. Burial will follow at the Huie Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ozark View Funeral Home. To share a memory or condolences, please go to www.ozarkviewfuneralhome.com.
