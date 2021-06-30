It is hard to beat a good hot wing or drummet. It is also hard to find one in these parts. My wing obsession began in my pre-teen years when I attended my first youth group lock in. I remember the taste of that first deep fried delicacy like it was yesterday. The mix of butter and hot sauce dripped from the wing as I immersed it in blue cheese dressing and went all in for my first bite. The heat from the sauce was tempered by the blue cheese and I was hooked.
Wings became a staple in my childhood diet. My obsession was driven by the ease of access we had to great wing joints. My childhood spot was a small dive that prided itself for its wings and hot dogs. My friends and I would load up our bikes and split the cost of a fifty wing plate and dive all in. I have yet to find a spot that delivered the quality of wings I had back in my Florida days.
Access to a “good wing” has been more difficult to find living in the Ozarks. There are several places out there that get really close to the taste of my childhood spots but I usually have to cross the Mississippi River to find a place that does it right. What is it that makes a “good wing” hard to find?
There is heated debate within wing culture on what constitutes a good wing. We are not going to agree on everything but we should agree that there is no such thing as a boneless wing. Boneless wings are just another name for chicken strips. Secondly, a great wing does not need to be coated in batter or flour. A properly prepared wing is simply deep fried in its own skin and any breading or flour compromises the taste of the chicken.
Wing culture is also divided over the choice between a drum and a flat. Both cuts of meat have their advantages but I consider myself more of a flat person. Flats provide the perfect landing place to soak up the sauce. It matters very little which side you pick, preparation and sauce make the wing experience what it should be.
Finally, let’s deal with the sauce. Most wing joints offer a variety of sauces. Some of the chains have too many to choose from attempting to cater to everyone’s tastes. I tend to gravitate towards a more spicy but not dominant sauce. The sauce should complement the wing, not dominate it. Where most wing places come up short is in the application of the sauce. One of the most common shortcomings is over-saucing. When applying sauce you want to coat each piece, too much sauce tends to drown the flavor of the chicken.
My search for a great wing in our area has led me to try several places. If you are going for great wing experience avoid the chains. Stay away from places that bake their wings. A wing done right is fried, not baked. One of my favorite places to get wings from might surprise you. It is my opinion that the best wing in town is found at the Cool Pool Cafe in Fairfield Bay.
Each time I visit I go with the sweet chili wings. This asian inspired wing is rich with flavor. The cool pool has several different sauce choices but this is my preferred sauce. The wing has all the above ingredients. It is perfectly deep fried, no breading, and perfectly sauced. I compliment my wing with celery and carrots, occasionally I pair it with an order of fries.
If you are going the homemade route and are looking for that perfect wing sauce. It is hard to go wrong with a bottle of Frank’s Red Hot and a stick of melted butter. Wingin ain’t easy but it has to be done, you know, for the culture.
