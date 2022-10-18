The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual Chili Cook Off on the courthouse square of historic downtown Clinic on Saturday.
The event, which cost $5 for entry, featured chili tasting of around 20 different entrants, arts and crafts, music, games and a spicy eating contest.
Attendees were invited to eat all the chili they wanted while supplies lasted, participate in the hot eating challenge and vote on the People’s Choice awards.
The cookout was followed by a multi-class reunion and live bands performing on the courthouse square.
