The Van Buren County Extension Office announced the winners and donors from the 2022 Van Buren County Junior Livestock Auction.
Fair winners
Sale Slot 1– Grand Champion Market Steer, Brayden Newman – South Side 4-H, Newman Farm Consultant.
Sale Slot 2 – Grand Champion Supreme Beef Heifer, Bayler Hall– South Side FFA, Flywheel Energy, Damascus Feed, & Dr. Jamie Beavers Dentist Office.
Sale Slot 3 – Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog, Hunter Bradford – South Side 4-H, Cowboy CD Junior.
Sale Slot 4- Grand Champion Market Lamb/Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb, Kenzee Henderson – South Side 4-H, Farm Bureau.
Sale Slot 5 – Grand Champion Market Goat/Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat/3rd Overall Market Goat/4th&6th Overall Market Lamb, 8th Overall Market Hog, Brayden Mooney – South Side FFA, All Clean.
Sale Slot 6 – Grand Champion Pen of 3 Pullets, Bentley Burroughs – South Side 4-H, Cypress Valley/Natural State Meat Processing.
Sale Slot 7- Grand Champion Single Market Rabbit, Pyper Nuckolls – South Side 4-H, State Representative Rick Beck.
Sale Slot 8 – Grand Champion Pen of 3 Market Rabbits, Harper Hutchins – Van Buren County 4-H, Home Bank.
Sale Slot 9- Reserve Grand Champion Market Steer, Courtney Hall – South Side FFA, Van Buren County Cattleman’s Association.
Sale Slot 10- Reserve Grand Champion Supreme Beef Heifer, Laci Burroughs – South Side 4-H, Cypress Valley/Natural State Meat Processing.
Sale Slot 11 – 3rd Overall Market Hog, Skylar Bradford – South Side FFA, XTO Energy and Global Foods.
Sale Slot 12 – 3rd Overall Market Lamb/5th Overall Market Goat/Grand Champion Pen of 3 Pullets, Avery Malabanan – Van Buren County 4-H, Justin’s Towing & Recovery.
Sale Slot 13 – 4th Overall Market Goat, Riley Swofford – South Side FFA, Regan & Angela Bradford.
Sale Slot 14 – 4th Overall Pen of 3 Pullets, Brynlee Bates – South Side 4-H, Murphree Acres.
Sale Slot 15 – 5th Overall Supreme Beef Heifer, Eli Thomas – South Side 4-H, All Clean Restoration.
Sale Slot 16 – 4th Overall Market Hog, Carson Cody – Van Buren County 4-H, Simmons First National Bank.
Sale Slot 17 – 5th Overall Market Lamb, Katie McJunkins – Clinton FFA, First Service Bank.
Sale Slot 18 – 6th Overall Market Goat, Fletcher Willis – South Side 4-H, Cowboy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.
Sale Slot 19 – 5th Overall Market Hog, Kashleigh Wade – South Side 4-H, Justin’s Towing & Recovery.
Sale slot 20 – 10th Overall Market Lamb, Kylie Sasaki- Clinton FFA, First Security Bank.
Sale Slot 21- 7th Overall Market Goat, James Bradford – South Side 4-H, All Clean Restoration.
Sale Slot 22- 6th Overall Market Hog, Kruze Wade- South Side 4-H, Farm Credit Services of Western Arkansas, French Feed, Paul’s Body Shop.
Sale Slot 23 – 11th Overall Market Lamb, Landon Bates – Clinton FFA, The Rive Company – Insurance & Bonds.
Sale Slot 24 – 9th Overall Market Goat, Jacey Bradford- South Side 4-H, Gillam Farms.
Sale slot 25 – 7th Overall Market Hog, Cody Kuykendoll – South Side FFA, Regions Bank and Regan & Angela Bradford.
Sale slot 26 – 13th Overall Market Lamb, Laycee Green – Clinton FFA, Masons of North Central Arkansas.
Sale slot 27 – 10th Overall Market Goat, Drake Jones – South Side 4-H, Axles Plus.
Sale Slot 28 – 9th Overall Market Hog, Griffin Fortenberry – South Side 4-H, Cypress Valley/Natural State Meat Processing.
Sale Slot 29 – 10th Overall Market Lamb, Rhett Horton – Clinton FFA, 108 Ranch.
Sale Slot 30 – Reserve Champion VBC Bred Heifer, Silas Hall – South Side 4-H, Thomas Cattle Farm & Grassroots Equipment.
Sale Slot 31 – 4th Overall Commercial Gilt, Olivia Blackwell – Van Buren County 4-H, First Service, Aday Lime & Fertilizer, and McClung Equipment.
Sale Slot 32- 3rd Overall Commercial Ewe, Brinkley Smith – South Side FFA, Greenway Equipment and McMahan Enterprises.
Sale Slot 33 – Outstanding Dairy Animal, Jackson Mix – South Side 4-H, Pruitt’s Midstate Stockyards.
2022 Van Buren County Fair Junior Livestock Auction donors
Junior Livestock Auction donor levels are:
Platinum – $2,000 and above.
Gold – $1,000 to $1,999.
Silver – $500 – $999.
Bronze – Under $500.
Platinum
All Clean Restoration.
Angela & Reagan Bradford.
Cowboy Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, & Ram.
Cypress Valley/Natural State Meat Processing.
First Service Bank.
Justin’s Towing & Recovery.
Newman’s Farm Consultants Service.
108 Ranch – Palangio Family.
Gold
Bates Mechanical Services.
Charles & Rebecca Hall.
Clinton Stockyards.
Flywheel Energy.
Love Family Trust.
Masons of North Central Arkansas.
Pruitt’s Mid-State Stockyards.
Simmons First National Bank.
State Representative Rick Beck.
The River Company – Insurance & Bonds.
Thomas Cattle Farm.
Van Buren County Cattleman’s Association.
Van Buren County Farm Bureau.
W.H. McCaslin Family Limited Partnership.
XTO Energy.
Silver
Aday Lime & Fertilizer.
Arkansas Elite Welding Academy.
Axles Plus.
C&B Cattle Company.
Clinton Rotary Club.
Damascus Feed.
F.L. Davis Cash Ace Hardware Clinton.
Farm Credit Services of Western Arkansas.
First Security Bank.
Gillam Farms.
Grassroots Equipment.
Grassy Creek Cattle.
Greenway Equipment.
Home Bank.
Hometown Power Sports.
Kirk Family Farm.
McMahan Enterprises.
Murphree Acres.
Ozark Construction.
Ozark Outdoors.
Regions Bank.
Superior Heating and Air.
Bronze
Bank OZK.
Bonds Septic Service.
Bricky Creek Farms.
Brown Concrete Construction.
Bryan Post -Roundabout Pools.
Clendenin Tire and Auto.
Cuerden Sign Company.
Dead Drop Outdoors.
Dr. Jamie Beavers Dentist Office.
Edward Jones Investments.
Eric Moix Construction.
French Feed.
Global Foods.
Indian Hills Golf Course.
Jim & Vickie Whisenant.
Kim & Travis Linn.
Lester Livestock.
Linda Newman “Given In memory of Mamaw.”
Litaker Farms.
M&M Farms.
Marable Transport.
McClung Kubota Mt. View.
Mid-State Insulation.
ORE Recovered Materials.
Paul Rhoda’s Body Shop.
Petit Jean Electric.
Pine Mountain Church.
Ratchford Buffalo Farm and Cabin Rental.
Rehoboth Teaching Center.
State Farm Insurance Joey Dobbs.
Steven Stone Supply.
Sutterfield Ready Mix.
TLC Bookkeeping & Tax Service.
Wade Lucas Farm.
“Special thanks to the Pruitt Family for auctioneering and clerking the 2022 Van Buren County Fair Junior Livestock Premium Sale,” the extension office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.