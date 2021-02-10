A band of winter weather is expected to impact Van Buren County throughout the week, increasing in severity through Sunday, according to a National Weather Service forecast issued by its Little Rock office.
Winter precipitation began early in the week, with freezing on the roads and school closures in Clinton Monday morning. This is expected to continue through Thursday, with the precipitation band moving ever-further south into the state each day. By Thursday it is expected to reach the Interstate 40 corridor. While impacts are classified as “minimal,” freezing rain is included in the forecast, per the service.
Friday through the weekend bitterly cold air is expected, with wind chills in the 5 degree range for Van Buren County, getting worse each day through Sunday. Sunday has the potential for a zero-degree wind chill, which is expected to be the coldest day presented by this weather system.
