Ozark Opportunities, Inc. has announced that the Winter Non-Emergency Energy Assistance Program began Monday, January 11, 2021. The start of the Crisis program will be announced at a later date.
This Program’s goal is to assist low-income households cope with the high costs of fuel for heating their homes in the winter months. This is a one-time assistance payment per program per year. The program will run through April 30, 2021, or until funds have been exhausted.
All applicants must provide identification and proof of income for all household members for the month prior to application. A copy of electric, propane, and/or natural gas bills is also required. Other information may be requested at the time of application.
Applications can be completed online or downloaded from the Ozark Opportunities, Inc website: www.ozarkopp.org under the Community Services, Utility Assistance Section. Applications may also be obtained from take-one boxes located at our administrative building, outreach offices, via fax, mail or email.
Although Non-Emergency assistance does not require an appointment, all other services do. Applicants for the Non-Emergency Program can mail in or drop off their applications at the address listed below. For all other programs, please call to schedule an appointment. Appointments will be conducted by phone or by video.
Contact, Van Buren County: Marie, 100 Success Drive, Suite 176, P.O. Box 473, Clinton AR 72031; 501-745-2437; Fax:501-745-2437
