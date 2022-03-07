The Tabernacle and the Temple erected for the worship of God were divided into the Holy Place and the Holiest Place. Priests offered often in the Holy Place. On the yearly Day of Atonement, the high priest entered the Holiest Place to atone for himself and the people with the blood of animals as they waited for Christ. The Holiest Place where God’s presence was more evident and His voice heard was separated by a heavy veil and its entrance forbidden except for the yearly atonement. As Jesus died on the cross, the heavy veil split from top to bottom telling us that we can now go to God more freely “By a new and living way, which he hath consecrated for us, through the veil, that is to say, his flesh” (Hebrews 10:20).
Christ is the Temple of God, Heaven come down, the “true tabernacle” (Hebrews 8:2), a “greater and more perfect tabernacle” (Hebrews 9:11), and by His sacrifice for our sins the way into the Holiest is open for all. We can go boldly to God as we approach Him by the blood of Jesus and in His name. “To him the porter openeth” (John 10:3). He is our High Priest, our Sacrifice and our Altar. The saved in Christ are themselves temples of His Spirit and a “holy priesthood” (1 Peter 2:5) who offer sacrifices of praise, offerings and worship that are accepted by God because of His sinless sacrifice.
Within the Veil we find all our needs met. Our most urgent need is life with God, here and in Heaven, which was taken from us by sin and its curse. “For as by one man’s disobedience, many were made sinners, so by the obedience of one shall many be made righteous” (Romans 5:19). Our High Priest “became us” (Hebrews 7:26). He’s becoming to those who receive Him and His nature, befitting for all our needs. Those inside the Veil are new creatures (2 Corinthians 5:17), no longer carrying guilt and the misery of sin but are blessed “with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ” (Ephesians 1:3).
The presence of God is realized as He makes Himself known to an individual, speaking personally. Individual encounters confirm what the God-sent preacher and the Bible tell us. They are glorious and soul saving! The Presence within the Veil makes you want to shout. You love everybody and want everybody to know God as you do. In Christ I can do all things. I am more than a conqueror. Everything works for my good. I am made like Him. God is for me and no one can stand against me. Because of Christ, the Father will give us all things. No person or circumstance can separate me from the love of God in Christ. In this world even now, I am a partaker of “the glory that shall be revealed” (1 Peter 5:1).
When the Jewish high priest entered the Holiest with the blood of animals on the Day of Atonement, he wore holy garments, one of which was an ephod which had an onyx on each shoulder. The names of the twelve tribes of Israel were engraved on the two stones and their names were carried into the presence of God to signify His remembrance of His people.
Jesus our High Priest has made atonement for all who choose Him as Savior with the blood He shed on the cross and is “passed into the heavens” (Hebrews 4:14) bearing it to God for us. God keeps a record of His people in His “book” (Exodus 32:32), the “book of remembrance” (Malachi 3:16) and the “book of life” (Revelation 21:27). If your name is there, it’s because of Jesus. Your hope in Him anchors your soul (Hebrews 6:18) to that within the Veil, His glorious presence now and eternal life in Heaven with Him. Pray “in full assurance of faith” (Hebrews 10:22)! All His blessings are yours!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.