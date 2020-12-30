CLINTON — A woman cursing, driving in circles in the yard and later escaping while under observation at the hospital resulted in a series of calls for Clinton Police in a Dec. 22 incident, according to a police report filed.
[Editor’s note: due to possible mental health issues, the arrested and charged person’s name will not be used in reporting this story.]
The 32 year old woman was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.
Events began with a 4:38 p.m. call to police from a Highway 16 homeowner. His daughter was in the yard screaming and cursing, the homeowner said, and had begun driving their pickup truck in circles in the yard very fast, while continuing to yell and scream. Officers arrived at the home. By then the woman had stopped driving the truck, which the homeowner feared she was going to roll over, he told police, but was interrupting police officers as they interviewed the homeowner.
Police then interviewed the 32 year old woman, and were told she wanted to kill herself. She told them this several times. Arrangements were made and an ambulance arrived to take the woman to the hospital for a mental health evaluation. Officers followed the ambulance to the hospital and then left the woman in the care of the emergency room doctor there.
Twenty minutes later, the report stated, police were called. The woman has escaped from the hospital and was running down Highway 336. Officers returned to the area and got out on foot to search for the woman. The reporting officer then received a call from the homeowner. His daughter had called, she was hiding in a house on 336 and her mother was on her way to pick her up, the homeowner told the officer.
Officers got in their patrol vehicles and went to the Highway 336 home described. As they watched, a car pulled up and the 32 year old woman ran from the home and got in the car. They recognized the woman from their earlier exchange.
The officers were able to pull the car over a short while later and the escaping woman was put in handcuffs and taken into custody.
The officers planned to take the woman to the Van Buren County Detention Center for a mental health evaluation, but were told not to bring her there. A call to Searcy County, to see if its jail would be willing to accept the woman, also returned with officers being told the woman would not be accepted there. (COVID-19 restrictions have led to many jails refusing inmates.)
The decision was made to turn the woman back over to her parents.
Approximately 30 minutes after turning the woman over the homeowner called police. The woman, his daughter, was again acting out, yelling and screaming directed at his wife, and the daughter was holding a gun.
Officers arrived and were told that shortly after the woman arrived home, she began screaming and yelling. A short while afterward her dog, described as a pit bull, got out and she left it for her mother to get while she went inside, pulled a gun from a dresser drawer.
The 32 year old woman then ran outside, the homeowner told police.
The woman returned to the home when police arrived, and continued to shout, “using much profanity” towards all present, both parents and officers. The officers put her in handcuffs.
With permission of the homeowner, officers searched the 32 year old woman’s bedroom and found drug paraphernalia, including pipes typically used for smoking methamphetamine. The officers also found pills, and a small amount of powder that appeared to be methamphetamine.
The woman was then jailed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.