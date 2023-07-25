Woodmen Life Chapter 104 will host a fundraiser for Gary’s Adoptable Dogs on Aug. 5 at the Van Buren County fairgrounds.
There will be a pet show and children’s carnival games. The event begins at 10 a.m. and will conclude at 2 p.m. Hot dogs, chips, snacks and drinks will be for sale. All donations will go to Gary’s Adoptable Dogs after the event.
Gary plans to attend the event and will bring some dogs that are available for adoption.
“Please come out and support Gary and his volunteers or drop by with dog food, monetary donations, pet toys or blankets,” organizers said. “We know not all pets are suitable for a social outing, so you may submit a photo or video of your precious pet if you would like to enter. We have a category for submissions as well.”
All pictures and talent videos can be submitted via text at 501-757-2106 with entry fee paid via cash app.
Categories include:
Most talented (submitted electronically).
Most adorable pet (photo contest-submitted electronically).
In person judging:
Best dressed.
Best barker.
Most mischievous.
Most talented.
Crowd favorite.
Most playful.
Best mannered.
Grand champion.
Best in show.
A winner and second place will be chosen for each category. Entry fee per event is $7 or more if possible. Dog food and pet items will be accepted at the door for admission to the show. Donations for games and food will be taken as well. Gary and his staff will be presented with all funds raised and donations at close of the event.
“Come by and thank them for their commitment to abandoned and displaced fur babies,” organizers said.
