At 10 a.m. April 28 at Petit Jean Community Room in Clinton, Woodmen Life is sponsoring a Boots and Badges Blood Drive and First Responder Appreciation, in honor of local law enforcement and first responders.
The group is partnering with the 20th Judicial Drug Task Force, Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Police Department for a drug take back event. Hamburgers will be provided for anyone who comes in to donate or to drop off unused, and no longer needed prescription drugs. Also any law enforcement officer or first responder is invited to come by, have a free lunch and register for giveaways.
