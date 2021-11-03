CLINTON — The holidays are a difficult time for many people. WoodmenLife Chapter 104 of Clinton is hoping to change that for area seniors this year by providing care packages. The packages will contain blankets, brushes, socks, body sprays, shampoo, conditioner, deodorants, nail polish, snack cakes, chips, candy, large print word search books, pens and pencils and the group’s goal is to assemble 51 packages to be delivered to each resident.
“WoodmenLife is committed to giving back to our community,” Janet Kirkpatrick, president of Chapter 104, said. “The holidays can be tough. We want to make the season a little brighter by providing care packages to area seniors in the nursing home and rehab center. We invite others in the community to join us.”
Chapter members will assemble care packages on Nov. 15 in the community room at Petit Jean Electric starting at 6 p.m. We will then deliver to Ozark Nursing and Rehab center for distribution. Anyone interesting in assisting in this event is welcome to join us. If you would like to donate items, please contact Janet Kirkpatrick at 501-470-8206.
About WoodmenLife
WoodmenLife was founded in 1890 as a not-for-profit. The organization gives back to its members across the country, who join together in a shared commitment to family, community and country. With a legacy of financial stability, WoodmenLife offers quality life insurance and retirement products. A person becomes a member when they purchase a WoodmenLife product. Members have access to many extras they can use now. To learn more about the organization, visit newsroom.WoodmenLife.org.
