A word can build or destroy a life or a relationship and comes from good or evil. A “yes” or a “no” will determine the eternal destiny of every individual and every idle word we speak will be judged by God. Our words have power but none to compare with the words of God who spoke the world into existence. “Let there be…” brought this marvelous, amazing creation which has intrigued every generation.
God formed man with His hands and in love breathed life into him, took a rib from his side and with it formed a woman to be his wife. He then gave them words to live by. “Man doth not live by bread only, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of the Lord doth man live” (Deuteronomy 8:3).
Though man was created upright, throughout time he has rebelled against God and His commandments. The first couple, Adam and Eve, disobeyed and brought sin, sickness and death upon all the human race. Many times God’s wrath has been kindled against the disobedient sending them low, but when they cry in their affliction, He pities them and sends His word to heal them (Psalm 107:20). Even when Adam and Eve sinned, God promised Christ our Redeemer (Genesis 3:15). He gave the Law through Moses which taught of sin and pointed to the promised Savior and in God’s time the Anointed One came.
The Bible, the Word of God, is the written account of Jesus Christ who is “God manifest in the flesh” (1 Timothy 3:16). Jesus expresses the will and word of God by His existence, by His preaching and by giving His life for our sins. God’s will is to bless every member of every family on earth with eternal life and an earnest of life and health in the earthly life. That blessing requires a “yes.”
Just before his death Peter exhorted his hearers to not forget his teachings about Christ. He stated his credentials which were not “cunningly devised fables” (2 Peter 1:16) but faith in the words God gave the prophets and his hearing God’s voice (Mark 9:7) on the mountain of transfiguration. Nothing can be surer than either of these though scholars debate the matter. Audible or written, God’s word is sure!
“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God” (John 1:1). The eternal Christ is that Word. In the past God spoke to men by the prophets and now He speaks to us by His Son who fulfilled their words. Christ has declared the Father and His love (John 1:18) to a world cursed by sin and death. He is life and light and speaks these blessings upon all who will hear Him. Even men can speak in his name and in His Spirit and give blessings as He did. The power is His.
A centurion who exercised Roman military power by his commands approached Jesus asking for healing for his grievously ill servant. He expressed unworthiness for Christ to enter his home, but had faith that He could just speak and accomplish His will in a realm that the centurion’s commands couldn’t reach. “Speak the word only, and my servant shall be healed” (Matthew 8:8). Jesus commended his faith and healed the servant from a distance by saying, “Be it done.” Christ is speaking to us, to God for us and wants to speak blessings upon us. His words are omnipotent!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.