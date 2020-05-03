Faith says “yes” to God. Doubt says “no.” Paul had met God in a great faith-giving experience when he was violently persecuting Christians. As a gloriously changed man, he began to preach the way he had once persecuted. “We have the same spirit of faith, according as it is written, I believed, and therefore have I spoken (Psalm 116:10); we also believe, and therefore speak” (2 Corinthians 4:13). Paul endured severe suffering and even martyrdom because of his faith in Jesus. He believed. He spoke. Souls have been saved and blessed through the years by his inspired words.
Therefore, for that reason, indicates cause and result. Faith results in words and action. Faith accepts God’s blessings. Doubt has consequences. It keeps us from God’s promised blessings. Thoughts are conceived in a heart of faith or a heart of unbelief. We speak our thoughts. By our words we are justified or condemned (Matthew 12:37). A few words can seal one’s destiny.
On trial for sedition and profaning the Temple, Paul appeared before the Judean governor, Felix, and denied the false accusations made by Jewish rulers. He spoke of righteousness, temperance and judgment in the Gospel of Christ. Felix trembled, but he failed to respond in faith because of his love of money and desire to please the Jews (Acts 24:25-27). Then Paul was heard by King Agrippa who had knowledge of the prophecies of Jesus. When Paul asked him whether he believed the prophets, Agrippa’s answer was “Almost thou persuadest me to be a Christian” (Acts 26:28). He’s near the Door but outside.
Faith is established upon what God has done and His revelation of Himself to us. We then walk in faith and believe Him for our needs, seeing the unseen and giving substance to our hopes (Hebrews 11:1). Peter spoke his faith to Jesus, “Thou art the Christ, the son of the living God” (Matthew 16:16). Faith in Jesus is the foundation of God’s triumphant church. To believers God gives the keys to His kingdom and power to bind and loose for eternity. God’s message is carried by them. This power is not by the will of the messenger but by the answer coming from the hearer’s heart. “For with heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation” (Romans 10:10).
Many have spoken and lived their faith in the sovereign God whose love is expressed in His Son who took every sinner’s place in death and rose with the gift of everlasting life for every believer. Rebecca in Padanaram received a proposal to become the wife of Isaac, a patriarch of the faithful; and when asked to consent, said, “I will go” (Genesis 24:58). She became the mother of millions and through her seed Christ came to save those who believe. Mary, when chosen to be the mother of Jesus, spoke her faith, “Behold the handmaid of the Lord; be it unto me according to thy word” (Luke 1:38). Now through the Son of God we have salvation and healing for the brokenhearted and afflicted. Prisoners are set free. Mothers are sleeping better because sons and daughters are giving their lives to God. Burdens are lighter because we have found rest for our souls (Matthew 11:28). What is your answer?! Heaven will be worth everything! Believe, repent, confess Jesus and, by water baptism, speak your faith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.