A man chooses a wife that is an appropriate companion and helper for him and Christ is choosing His bride that will live in Heaven with Him forever. Each relationship of love is ordained by God. There is a betrothal and a time of waiting and preparation for a beautiful wedding. “Come hither, I will shew thee the bride, the Lamb’s wife” (Revelation 21:9).
Life is all about God and His bride and their children, His converts. It’s about us, our marriages and our children all of whom He wants to add to the church. The children of God are ornaments of His bride, the church (Isaiah 49:18). All our activities should revolve around the church and eternity. If you don’t get that, I must warn you, your life is wasted and will end horrifically.
The husband gives his life to protect and support his wife and their children. The wife submits her will to her husband and works hard to make a home for their family. They become one and each is rewarded by the love of the other. When God created man, He planned His church which would be formed of the progeny of man. He promised Abraham innumerable seed and one Seed of his descendants that would bless all families of the earth with redemption from sin. Christ fulfilled that promise (Galatians 3:16).
Beautiful weddings cost somebody. When my fiancé and I were planning to be married, he handed me enough cash to pay for much of our simple wedding. A burden was lifted and especially for my mother who was helping me. I walked down the aisle wearing a beautiful dress and shoes my bridegroom had purchased in love for me. Our salvation from sin cost Jesus much pain, sorrow and death. We will go to the marriage robed in glorious robes of righteousness furnished by our strong, majestic Bridegroom. “… and they shall walk with me in white” (Revelation 3:4). “…and as the bridegroom rejoiceth over the bride, so shall thy God rejoice over thee” (Isaiah 62:5) in the land of Beulah.
“I will greatly rejoice in the Lord, … for he hath clothed me with the garments of salvation, he hath covered me with the robe of righteousness, as a bridegroom decketh himself with ornaments, and as a bride adorneth herself with jewels” (Isaiah 61:10). God’s bride is beautiful. Her beauty comes from the Father who made all mankind, the Son He sent to take away our sins and the Spirit who abides in us to burn out the dross and leave the pure gold. Sin is ugly and detrimental to any life. It hurts and destroys. “Beautiful for situation, the joy of the whole earth, is mount Zion, … the city of the great King” (Psalm 48:2).
When life on earth ends, Christ’s beautiful bride will go to live in bliss and perfect rest with Him forever in mansions that He has prepared (John 14:2). Jesus wants you in that number. He is gathering His bride which He died to purchase and sanctify “That he might present it to himself a glorious church, not having spot, or wrinkle, or any such thing; but that it should be holy and without blemish” (Ephesians 5:27). “Awake, awake; … put on thy beautiful garments…” (Isaiah 52:1). Serve the Lord in the beauty of holiness. The Bridegroom is coming soon! “Arise, my love, my fair one, and come away” (Song of Solomon 2:13). “… and they that were ready went in with him to the marriage” (Matthew 25:10).
