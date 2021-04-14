The weeping woman looked into the tomb. Jesus’ body wasn’t there but two angels sat at either end of the place where the crucified Savior had lain. “And they say unto her, Woman, why weepest thou” (John 20:13)? Mary was looking for her Lord who had delivered her from Satan and whom she followed in thankfulness. She still loves Him and believes in Him and although she needs more understanding, her spirit is right. She will be faithful even if only to His crucified body. Then her resurrected Lord stood near and asked her why she was crying and for whom she was looking. She thought He was the gardener until He called her name. She turned to exclaim, “Rabboni” (John 20:16)! The risen Savior then told Mary to go and tell others what she had seen. The Gospel message will be carried first by this woman who had experienced Christ in such a miraculous deliverance and had seen Him alive outside the garden tomb. “And that repentance and remission of sins should be preached in his name among all nations, beginning at Jerusalem” (Luke 24:47). The kingdom of God, the stone cut out of the mountain without hands (Daniel 2:44, 45), will fill all the earth and consume all other governments with victory over evil.
Mary went to the disciples with her report as they were mourning Christ’s death (Mark 16:10). They couldn’t believe her and neither believed two others to whom Jesus appeared as they walked home from Jerusalem on the third day after the crucifixion. It took the appearance of Jesus to convince them. For forty days He appeared to many with many “infallible proofs” (Acts 1:3) of His resurrection before ascending to the right hand of the Father to intercede for all people. Before He ascended in His glorified body, He promised the baptism of the Spirit and its power and committed the preaching of the saving Gospel to His disciples. “Go ye in to all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature” (Mark 16:15).
We have moved from the manger. We don’t stop at the cross. We now run from the empty tomb to every tongue, tribe and nation in the “uttermost part of the earth” (Acts 1:8) with the promise of salvation for those who will believe the “report” (Romans 10:16). Whether we have one talent, three or five “according to our own ability” (Matthew 25:15), we are required by God to make an investment in souls to give to Christ at His second coming. He’s alive! “And ye are witnesses of these things” (Luke 24:48). “Faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God” (Romans 10:17). “How shall they believe in him of whom they have not heard” (Romans 10:14)? Go and tell it! “That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved” (Romans 10:9).
