His fame went out and multitudes took their needs to Him. “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he hath sent me to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised” (Luke 4:18). This prophecy by Isaiah is fulfilled in Jesus. He came by divine birth and has all power “in heaven and in earth” (Matthew 28:18). Whatever needs we have can be met in Him. He is omnipresent by His Spirit though He, in bodily form, ascended to the Father. We touch Him by faith.
A paralytic man was carried into Jesus’ presence by four other men (Mark 2:3). Jesus spoke forgiveness to him first, giving priority to his spiritual need. He healed the soul and the body in one instance showing that one restoration is as easy as the other for the Son of God and there is a connection.
A woman with chronic hemorrhaging sought help from physicians for twelve years but only grew worse. She had heard of this Man who was preaching and healing all around and made up her mind to touch the hem of His garment in hope of healing. As a crowd was thronging Him, she “came in the press behind, and touched his garment” (Mark 5:27). She was immediately healed. As He knew His virtue went out, He asked who had touched Him. A lot of people were bumping into Him, but her touch was intentional. She moved in secret and wanted no attention; but Jesus, who regards every person with love, gave her recognition for her faith and declared her a “daughter” in God’s family.
A Gentile woman asked Jesus to cast a devil out of her daughter. Jesus came first to the Jews and said, “Let the children first be filled” (Mark 7:27). The children’s bread couldn’t be given to dogs. She humbly asked again. She asked for just crumbs from the children’s table. She was an alien and a stranger to “the commonwealth of Israel” (Ephesians 2:12) but she was at the “door of faith” (Acts: 14:27) which was soon to be opened to the Gentiles. Jesus answered her persistent knocking. When she went home, she found her daughter whole and lying on the bed.
Two men went to the Temple to pray. One looked to himself and commended his own deeds. The other bowed low, prayed for mercy and his faith reached Heaven. This broken sinner went home in peace, justified because he trusted God who sent His Son to die for the sins of all people.
Jesus works in many ways. A blind man of Bethsaida was brought to Jesus who led him out of town and applied spittle to his eyes. He put His hands upon him and asked whether he could see. He said, “I see men as trees walking” (Mark 8:24). Jesus touched his eyes again and his sight was completely restored. Why did Jesus make this a two-step process? We just know He does “all things well” (Mark 7:37). A word, a touch, a prayer, a command to be obeyed, starting gradual healing or guidance of a doctor are His means of healing those who believe. It’s the Man and not the method that works. “Draw nigh to God, and he will draw nigh to you” (James 4:8). He makes the approach easy. He’s “not far from every one of us” (Acts 17:27). Move toward Him and He will close the gap. Just go to Jesus!
