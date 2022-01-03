Let’s wake up and look around. Creation is marvelous and speaks to all people. Look to the great Creator. Look at yourself. We soon see that we are passing away. Is this all?! Are all these beautiful babies born for seventy years of life and it’s over?! Do I just grow old and die? When God said, “Let us make man in our image” (Genesis 1:26), He had a plan for life to last forever. “How precious also are thy thoughts unto me, O God! how great is the sum of them” (Psalm 139:17)! Creation speaks but we need the prophecies and writings of men inspired by God to give us more knowledge of God’s plan for life.
God created man upright, but the first couple sinned and passed the sin nature upon all of us. God defined sin for us and pronounced the sentence of death for sin. We need redemption and He has not left us without hope. He sent His sinless Son to identify with humanity and die for our sins. Why will that work? God accepts that. He is sovereign. The plan is His.
The Redeemer was promised for hundreds of years. Worshippers under the old covenant waited for Him and are included in the redemption He brought (Hebrews 9:15). In God’s time Jesus, the very embodiment of Truth, was born and lived among us. He taught of life, did life-giving miracles and gave His life to save us from dying eternal death. He rose with victory over death and Hell and gives that victory to all who believe the Truth and accept Him. “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16).
The Gospel is beautiful and powerful but is met with fierce opposition and Christians have suffered greatly at the hands of those who rejected God. Even many who have believed and accepted Christ will “fall away” (Hebrews 6:6) and become part of a great apostasy (2 Thessalonians 2:3) which will precede Christ’s return for His people. That defection from God and time of lawlessness will prepare the way for the rule of the Man of Sin, the son of perdition. In his end time reign he will manifest evil power, signs and deceitful miracles. He will claim to be God, demand to be worshipped and forbid worship of the true God or any other god. He will deceive many “because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved” (2 Thessalonians 2:10). When a person refuses the Truth, he hardens and is deluded into more doubt and sin which makes another wrong decision more likely. God won’t take away choice.
When Jesus returns to gather the saints to Himself, He will destroy and consume the wicked, beastly ruler with His breath and fiery appearance (2 Thessalonians 2:8). “For the Lord himself will descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord” (1 Thessalonians 4:16, 17). Search the Scriptures. Embrace them. They hold the plan for life! Don’t fall into a mindset that will take you into eternal damnation!
