Why go after God? God created the earth and put life on it. He put you and me here. He’s the source of all that matters. He started the earth turning and He will end it. When He’s ready, life will move to that sphere in the heavens. We must go there.
Though God dwells in “the light which no man can approach unto” (1 Timothy 6:16), He is ever-present and “is not far from every one of us” (Acts 17:27). We need God more than a child needs his father and He has made a way for us to get to Him. “Draw nigh to God and he will draw nigh to you” (James 4:8). He makes the first move. We must respond. When we move toward Him, He moves closer with open arms. He has made a huge effort to allow us to reach Him. He gave of Himself, His “only begotten Son” (John 3:16), to remove the roadblocks of sin that stop us. “I found him whom my soul loveth” (Song of Solomon 3:4).
The world has had revelation of God since creation. Adam knew Him in the garden. Enoch walked with God. Noah preached to people by the Spirit of Christ. Abraham followed God, seeking a heavenly country, and received promises by which all families of the earth are blessed. A nation was born of his offspring and that nation gave us Jesus in whom the promises are fulfilled. Moses, a type of Christ, forsook Egypt and its riches and sinful pleasures to lead the Hebrew nation out of Egyptian bondage while instituting the Passover. He received the Law from God and the Law was the “schoolmaster” (Galatians 3:24) which brought us to Christ and the better way. Christ has delivered us from sin’s bondage and is our Passover now. By faith in His blood shed on the cross, we go boldly to God for salvation and all blessings.
Once introduced to God by His revelation, we know enough and feel enough to be continually drawn to Him. A believer gains a passion for God. “My soul followeth hard after thee: thy right hand upholdeth me” (Psalm 63:8). David said that he would seek God early, first, before all other desires. When I was a little girl, my Mother told me that I should love God more than anyone and at first I didn’t want to love God more than Mama and Daddy; but I learned that putting Him first enabled me to love them more, appreciate them more, and treat them better. Putting God first enriches every right relationship.
Fervency is required. “And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart” (Jeremiah 29:13). When we are lukewarm toward God, we lose the true gold, eternal riches, the covering of the Spirit, the honor and eternal vision that He gives. We need to be in hot pursuit of Him. “A little sleep, a little slumber, a little folding of the hands to sleep” (Proverbs 6:10) bring poverty.
Through Jesus God came to us. We’ve been apprehended, convicted and pardoned of sin. Now we “follow after, if that [we] may apprehend that for which [we are] apprehended of Christ Jesus” (Philippians 3:12). “Wherefore seeing we also are compassed about with so great a cloud of witnesses, let us lay aside every weight, and the sin which doth so easily beset us, and let us run with patience the race that is set before us” (Hebrews 12:1). The race will end when we are face-to-face with God. We have amazing grace, His love, His righteousness and at the end of the race we will rest forever. Keep running!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.