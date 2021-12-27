“Shall not the Judge of all the earth do right?” – Genesis 18:25
God is righteous and created man upright. He gave us his law in Ten Commandments that state his holy will. Disobedience to him is sin and incurs death.
There is the law of God, the law of sin, the law of the flesh and the law of the mind. The law of sin is the presence of sin and its temptation. The law of the mind prompts us to do right. The law of the flesh is that we tend to sin. Without Christ, sin holds us captive.
Adam and Eve were brought into sin’s captivity by disobeying God and passed sin and death upon all the human race. Paul said, “O wretched man that I am! who shall deliver me from the body of this death” (Romans 7:24)? We stand before the Judge condemned sinners. We all must plead guilty. “For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God” (Romans 3:23). “The soul that sinneth, it shall die” (Ezekiel 18:20).
There’s another law. By it, God overrules the judgment for our sin in the person of his son, Jesus. He is our righteous advocate and stands with us to plead our guilt before God and takes our guilt upon himself when we believe in Him, repent, confess Him, are baptized and receive His Spirit.
“There is therefore now no condemnation to them which are in Christ Jesus, who walk not after the flesh, but after the Spirit. For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death” (Romans 8:1, 2). God has overruled our condemnation for sin by His Holy Child who was born in a stable and had a manger for a crib. “Blessed is the man to whom the Lord will not impute sin” (Romans 4:8).
A man in Jerusalem named Simeon was “waiting for the consolation of Israel” (Luke 2:25) and had been told by the Holy Ghost that he would see the Messiah in his lifetime. The Spirit led him to the temple at just the time that Joseph and Mary took Jesus there to present Him to the Lord according to the commandment of the law of Moses. By the unction of the Spirit, Simeon knew Him, took the babe in his arms, praised God and blessed Mary and Joseph.
One of the things he said in his joyful song of praise was, “Behold, this child is set for the fall and rising again of many in Israel” (Luke 2:34). He is the touchstone of all the human race. The fall happened in the first man Adam and men stay in the fallen state by unbelief. The rising comes when we believe in the Second Man who died to pay our debt for sins against God. By faith we are crucified with Him and raised with Him to walk a new life in “heavenly places” (Ephesians 1:3) and live eternally with Him in mansions of glory.
Deck the halls and celebrate Jesus Christ. Ring bells to sound the cheer and light lights in honor of the true Light. Sing happy songs about Baby Jesus and about His vicarious death that saves us. Send portions, gifts and greetings. We are free from sin! Guilt is gone! We have peace even in a chaotic, confused world because our sin penalty is overruled by the Judge, the only true God, our Creator.
