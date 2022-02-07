“Blessed are ye that weep now: for ye shall laugh” (Luke 6:21). To receive Christ means death to carnal ways for our carnality is enmity against God. Christ was “a man of sorrows, and acquainted with grief” (Isaiah 53:3). Sin was the reason for His grief, our sin, not His. He was the sinless sacrifice that God accepts to clear our guilt. He died for us and we must die with Him. The “old man is crucified with Him” (Romans 6:6). By the power of His Spirit we give up sinful pleasures, deny our fleshly desires, bear His reproach, forgive our enemies in love and face rejection by the world; but as we walk in sanctification with our Savior, we find unspeakable joy and no longer feel the dying. We partake of Christ’s death to partake of His resurrection and we are raised out of sin’s ugliness and pain to enjoy the beauty of holiness. His kingdom is “righteousness, and peace, and joy in the Holy Ghost” (Romans 14:17).
In Him is “fulness of joy” (Psalm 16:11) which gives deeper satisfaction than sin’s pleasure and gives amazing strength to follow Christ. “The joy of the whole earth” (Psalm 48:2) is mount Zion, the “general assembly” (Hebrews 12:23) of the believers whose names are written in the Book of Life. They have everlasting joy and travel a way that is higher than the path of sin. The pleasures of sin are for a season and Moses knew that (Hebrews 11:25) when he left Egypt’s earthly treasures for the riches that he saw in Christ whom he comprehended centuries before our Savior was born. He saw reward at the end of the path he chose and refused Egypt’s temporary pleasures for Heaven’s eternal joy.
When we realize conviction for our sins, we grieve for our guilt and its penalty. We are held captive by sin, our sin nature and the transgressions of God’s law that that nature produces. Jesus came to set the prisoner free and to comfort the repentant sinner. There is a “time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance” (Ecclesiastes 3:4). Put first things first or you will weep eternally. All you have to do is take your burden of sin to Jesus. “Surely he hath born our griefs, and carried our sorrows” (Isaiah 53:4).
Just before Jesus gave His life for our sins, He told His disciples that they would weep at His crucifixion and the world would rejoice but the sorrow of the believers would be “turned into joy” (John 16:20). “I will greatly rejoice in the Lord, my soul shall be joyful in my God; for he hath clothed me with the garments of salvation, he hath covered me with the robe of righteousness, as a bridegroom decketh himself with ornaments, and as a bride adorneth herself with her jewels” (Isaiah 61:10).
On earth Christians have an earnest, an installment, of the eternal joy to come and our full inheritance is coming when we enter eternity and faith’s reward. “And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away” (Revelation 21:4). This life is uncertain and because sin results in eternal death, settle your account before it’s too late to be reconciled with God in Christ. Weep in repentance before Christ, our Altar, and you will rejoice forever around God’s throne in Heaven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.