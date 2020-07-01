CLINTON — A workshop over the wording of the Nuisance Ordinance passed earlier in the year gave citizens and city council members and chance to review wordings and concerns with the ordinance.
The ordinance was passed February, one of the first passed by the Clinton Council in 2020, and at the time created a hue and cry on social media, which led to concerns that that the ordinance would allow overreach by Clinton government. Specific concern was that Clinton inhabitants would get their cars towed for contrived lack of use, with additional concerns that those too infirmed to attend to their property would be ticketed.
To date, no citations have been written for violation of the 2020 ordinance, an update of an earlier nuisance ordinance. One volunteer group has helped clean up some yards and property in the city and informally some problem areas of the city are said to have been cleaned up.
The workshop was chaired by Clinton Councilman Jeff Pistole. The one-hour session focused on the confusion based upon reading of the ordinance. Roughly five members of the community attended, with three council members on hand, including Pistole. Zoning head Tim Clark also attended.
The workshop had been proposed earlier, shortly after the February passage, but the COVID-19 pandemic had forced cancellation of such group-meeting events.
Confusion expressed at the workshop had to do with the “three day” rule for abandoned vehicles. This was read by social media commentators at the time of the ordinance passage that any car parked for three days was subject to be towed and impounded by the city.
City Attorney Chad Brown said at the time of the February passage, and confirmed in a phone interview Monday, that the three day rule does not apply to vehicles parked in a homes “designated parking area.”
The term amounts to roughly where at your home you park your car (or “vehicle,” to use the legally-encompassing term).
The space, Brown said Monday, amounted to one area of the property. Hence if a property owner had cars parked in one place, then additional cars parked in another, the second group of cars could be subject to the three day rule.
At the meeting, citizens expressed concern beginning with the three day rule, expressing that they thought their car would be towed if they didn’t drive it for three days for whatever reason, even if it was a registered vehicle.
At the meeting removal of the three day rule was discussed, with it being put to the council that the rule should be changed to seven days.
Clinton Zoning Head Tim Clark, which is responsible for enforcing the Nuisance Ordinance, said Monday he was working on the ordinance’s wording and considering removing all reference to the three day rule.
Clark explained at the meeting that the ordinance was updated to meet the needs of the city to keep property in order.
“We’re at the point where we’ve been for 15 years ‘We’ve got to clean this up,’” Clark said. Council members at the meeting supported Clark’s statement.
“We need to do something,” Councilwoman Gayla Bradley said.
The ordinance as was presented in February was the result of a review as to how other towns were handling city clean-up.
“[We] looked at people with years and years of zoning experience,” Clark said.
Brown said Monday that area cities were reviewed for their nuisance ordinances and what was being done. One city, North Little Rock, had a 40-page ordinance, Brown said, compared to the eight-page Clinton ordinance.
At one point, members of the gallery expressed that the city was not working hard enough on reconciling the nuisance ordinance, and was not making changes to the ordinance in accordance with citizen’s concerns. It became heated as charges were levied at council members, with one gallery member asserting he was having to do the work of city council in addressing concerns.
“Sounds to me like you’re not going to be happy no matter what we do,” Pistole said. “You want to be part of the problem or part of the solution?” Then: “We can go through this and fix it, or we can leave it like this so you can continue to gripe on Facebook for the next year. Is that what you want?”
The group appeared to calm down after this exchange. The entire meeting may be viewed on Youtube on the Warren Johnson channel. Other county and city meetings may be seen on the same channel.
The group agreed for a second workshop July 21 at 6:30 p.m. at the airport terminal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.