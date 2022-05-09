The church at Sardis was once alive in God but later was described by Him as dead (Revelation 3:1). They were exhorted to repent and regain life by the Gospel that they heard in their beginning. Even in this dead church though, there were a few members who were undefiled and had kept their first experience in Christ. The Lord said, “And they shall walk with me in white: for they are worthy” (Revelation 3:4).
White is the absence of color and in Scripture symbolizes the absence of sin. “Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow” Isaiah 1:18). Our worthiness is received by faith in Christ positionally and experientially. The believer is accounted worthy by being positioned in Christ and then experiences His sanctifying power in a life of obedience to God’s moral law. God gives us strength to deny our sinful nature and walk worthy of Him. He gives power to those who offer themselves as a “living sacrifice” (Romans 12:1) to Him.
God has arranged a glorious wedding of His Son and the church and has prepared a great feast for all who will partake (Matthew 22:4). The feast is the removal of sin and guilt, the enjoyment of peace and comfort in the Spirit, and great joy in fellowship with the Father, the Son, the Holy Ghost and other believers. Every day of life in Christ is a feast of the Living Bread sent from Heaven as we journey to eternal life at home with Him.
Those who refuse the feast of salvation through Christ are “not worthy” (Matthew 22:8). The God of the universe, Maker and Possessor of Heaven and earth is sovereign. He is Judge of all the earth and His holiness is the rule by which all are judged now and in the final judgment that determines the destiny of every person. Those who through Christ are “accounted worthy to obtain that world, and the resurrection from the dead” (Luke 20:35) receive an earnest of that life now as they partake of His spiritual feast.
John the Revelator looked forward by the Spirit to the day when Christ will take His bride home with Him. “Let us be glad and rejoice, and give honour to him: for the marriage of the Lamb is come, and his wife hath made herself ready. And to her was granted that she should be arrayed in fine linen, clean and white: for the fine linen is the righteousness of the saints” (Revelation 19:8). “If any man have not the Spirit of Christ, he is none of his” (Romans 8:9).
The worthy and the unworthy don’t belong together. “And what concord hath Christ with Belial? or what part hath he that believeth with an infidel?” (2 Corinthians 6:15). They may grow together like wheat and tares (Matthew 13:38), but the Husbandman will separate them at harvest time. Wheat is rooted in faith in God’s Son but the weeds growing in the field, this world, are living in evil and unbelief.
Salvation through grace has come and is offered to all. Jesus is gathering to Himself a bride and the bride is waiting and watching for the second coming of the One “Who gave himself for us, that he might redeem us from all iniquity, and purify unto himself a peculiar [exclusively His] people, zealous of good works” (Titus 2:14). Worthiness is gained by faith in Christ, repentance, confession of Him, water baptism and receiving His Spirit and gives wonderful rest to the inner man. Praises to you, Lord! You are worthy!
