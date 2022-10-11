The White River Health Foundation Golf Classic raised more than $107,000 for White River Health Cancer Detection and Treatment Services.
On Sept. 17, 27 teams competed at The Course at Eagle Mountain. The Golf Classic was sponsored by 44 businesses and individuals.
“This year’s Golf Classic was a success,” Michele Wood, executive director of marketing, foundation and volunteer services, said. “Many thanks to our sponsors, players, volunteers, and The Course at Eagle Mountain. The support of our sponsors and donors enables us to continue to advance cancer treatment services in our region.”
Approximately 40 White River Health employees and several friends of White River Health volunteered at the tournament.
“I want to thank all the volunteers for their help during the event,” Gary Paxson, president and CEO of White River Health, said. “Their hard work and dedication are vital to the success of this event.”
Since 1995, the White River Health Foundation Golf Classic has raised more than $1.4 million to advance health care mission of White River Health.
For more information about the White River Health Foundation and opportunities for giving, please call Michele Wood at 870-262-6033 or by email at mwood@whiteriverhealth.org.
Winners
1st place – Monk Buchanan, Doc Deitrick, Matt Dellinger, Jarrod Duke.
2nd place – Chip Rayford, Addison Rayford, Rodney Griffin, Caden Griffin.
3rd place – Trent Doty, Aaron Riddle, Mike Riddle, Brad Januchowski.
Men’s Long Drive – Caleb Blakley.
Women’s Long Drive – Lisa Poppleton.
Straightest Drive – Michael Brookshire.
Putting Contest – Shawn Drake.
Closest to the Pin
No. 3 – Steve Gowen.
No. 6 – Randy Jones.
No. 13 – Matt Dellinger.
No. 15 – Caden Griffin.
