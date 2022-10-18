Wylie Audrain Hardin, 87, of Fairfield Bay, Arkansas, departed this world on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. He was born Aug. 1, 1935, in Pursley, Texas, to Wiley Hiram Hardin and Ora York Hardin.
Wylie is preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Billy Ardean Hardin (died 2000).
Wylie married Lillian Jeanette Collins on Nov 23, 1955, in the Powell Baptist Church in Powell, Texas, and they would have celebrated 67 years of marriage next month.
They had three children, Stephen Mark (1958-2013), Timothy Audrain, a math teacher at Westside High School in Greers Ferry and Tina Janea, an academic adviser at the State University of New York, Purchase College. In addition to their three children, Wylie is survived by nine grandchildren, Michael Hardin of Terrell, Texas, Christine Howard of Rockwall, Texas, Timothy Hardin Jr, John Hardin and Emmett Hardin of Blanco, Texas, Patrick Hardin of Taylor, Texas, and Jennifer McPake, David Law and Matthew Law of Scotland. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Avery Hardin of Terrell, Texas, and Aiden Law, Olivia McPake, Will Law and Riley Law of Scotland.
Wylie Hardin attended Navarro Junior College and East Texas Baptist College before matriculating at East Texas State University in 1962 with a BS in elementary and secondary education. He went on to complete a master’s degree in education at ETSU in 1971.
Wylie worked public schools in Texas for 30 years, teaching speech and drama. He also served as an elementary school principal for 13 of those years, primarily in the Huntsville and Terrell districts. He retired from teaching in 1991. Wylie and Jeanette moved to Arkansas in 1994.
Throughout his life, Wylie Hardin sought to serve the Lord as a preacher in the Baptist church. He pastored several churches in Texas between 1958 and 1978.
In Arkansas, he served as minister at Corinth Baptist Church for three years and First Baptist Church of Leslie for 10 years. He also served as the Director of Missions for the North Central Baptist Association from 1998-2004.
In addition to his work in education and with the church, Wylie was an avid woodworker, gardener and enjoyed traveling with his family throughout the U.S., Europe, Mexico, and Canada. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
A funeral service was held Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, 10 a.m. at the Fairfield Bay Baptist Church with Pastor Gene Tanner officiating. Burial followed at Holly Mountain Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ozark View Funeral Home. To leave condolences or share a memory, please go to www.ozarkviewfuneralhome.com.
