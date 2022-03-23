FAIRFIELD BAY — Calling it “The biggest announcement since 1992 for Fairfield Bay,” Fairfield Bay Resort Board President David Byard announced last week in a social media post that the board had arranged for the purchase of all lots owned by Wyndham for $10.
The 2,032 lot purchase was the result of an inquiry and negotiations which began 17 months ago, Byard said. Only vacant lots were sold by Wyndham, and the sale does not affect Wyndham operations in Fairfield Bay, including its Fairfield Bay resort.
Wyndham, by agreement, did not pay property dues on its vacant lot holdings. Byard said he approached the corporation 17 months earlier, asking them to either voluntarily pay dues on the lots, or sell the lots to the Community Club for $10. What followed was “many discussions” culminating in last week’s agreement, he stated.
The $10 fee is due to an Arkansas law in which all land deals must be for at least $10 to be legal. The lots in the transaction are valued at $4.5 million.
(Van Buren County Judge Dale James said the $4.5 million is based upon assessed value of the lots. Since the assessed value is 20 percent of the actual value, the transaction is closer to $22.5 million valuation, he said.)
Byard expects the lot sale to prompt more home building in the area. The area is seeing a boom in home building, he said. Wyndham had not had the lots on the market.
“In the last two years people have built more lots and built more homes [in Fairfield Bay] than ever,” Byard said.
Several of the lots in the $10 sale will be very attractive to buyers, Byard stated, including 10 lakefront lots which he expects to sell for $100,000 to as much as $120,000 each. The money in turn will be used for infrastructure projects, such as roads and sewer service, as well as permitting biking and hiking trails.
“Forget ATV trails,” Byard said, explaining that the spread and location of the lots will allow organized trail planning throughout the community.
A second buyer type would be someone who purchases adjoining lots so as to support a septic system, Byard said.
In the online announcement, Byard stated the Resort Board would contract with Landry Greers Ferry Lake Realty to be the sellers agent for Community Club -owned lots. Commissions will be paid to all local real estate agents “who bring clients to purchase lots,” he stated.
