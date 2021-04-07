The Clinton Yellowjacket baseball and Lady Yellowjacket softball teams have gotten off to a good start to the 2021 season. The 2020 season for both teams were cut short after only two weeks of play due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The two teams are similar in that both teams are young featuring several freshman and sophomores in key roles. The boys roster has a total of 11 of its 15 players consisting of freshmen and sophomores. The Jacket baseball roster consists of six freshmen and features only one senior Zac Alexander.
The Clinton baseball team opened the season 1-5 with that victory coming in the season opener against Heber Springs. The early season games were played while the basketball team was still participating in post season play. The Yellowjackets then won four straight games with victories over Cave City, to open conference play, Riverview, Danville, and Dover. The Jackets split conference games defeating Newport 15-5 and losing on the road to Harding Academy.
Clinton traveled to Harrison over the weekend to participate in the Harrison Tournament. The Yellowjackets opened play Friday by blasting Berryville 19-0. On Saturday, the Jackets continued their hot hitting. In the semi-finals Clinton defeated Cedar Ridge 13-1. In the championship game the Yellowjackets took on Stillwell Oklahoma. The Jackets trailed going into the 5th inning when the offense came alive for Clinton. Carson McCormick drove in two runs with a big hit to center and Russ Hensley hit his 2nd homerun of the season to key the Yellowjackets rally. Connor Clute pitched two innings in relief as well as McCormick as the game went into extra innings. The game went 8 innings before Stillwell eked out an 11-10 win to claim the championship.
Clinton is 7-8 on the season and is currently 2-1 in conference play. The Yellowjackets are in 3rd place in the conference standings but are only one game out of first behind Harding and Pangburn. The Jackets continue conference play hosting Mt. View on Tuesday before traveling to Rosebud Friday. Clinton is coached by Robert Prince in his 20th season as head coach. The Yellowjacket assistant coaches are Jace Powers in his 3rd season on the staff, and Kannon Bradley.
The Clinton Lady Yellowjackets softball team has gotten off to a great start to the season with a 10-4 record. The Lady Jackets are currently 4-0 in conference play and are in a 3-way tie for 1st place along with Pangburn and Rosebud. The Jackets opened the season winning 7 of their first 8 games including wins over Atkins, Heber Springs, and Perryville as well as conference wins over Cave City and Riverview. Clinton extended its conference winning streak to four games by drilling Newport 16-1 at home and then got a huge win on the road Thursday at Harding Academy 17-4.
The Lady Yellowjackets traveled to Harrison Saturday to play in the Ozarks Classic Tournament. The Yellowjackets took on some very good teams in the one-day tournament. The Jackets defeated Class 4A Huntsville 10-4 before losing to Class 4A Batesville in the semifinals 5-1. The Jackets also gave Class 5A Harrison all they wanted before losing 5-3.
The Yellowjacket softball team is coached by Joe Hudson in his eleventh season as the head coach. Hudson is assisted by Mathew Post in his first season at Clinton and Chris Sowell. Selected Clinton Yellowjacket
Baseball and Softball games are being broadcast live on 94.7 The Trip in Clinton as well as 97.3 in the Conway/Greenbriar area. In areas where internet is available the games are being livestreamed on KHPQ Sports on YouTube as well as KHPQ on Facebook.
