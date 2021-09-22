In a game in which the opponent never stopped Clinton or forced them to punt it was the Yellowjackets own turnovers that would stop them in a 42-26 loss to Dardanelle. The Jackets fell behind 28-6 at halftime but would battle back to cut the lead to 28-20 with 1:38 left in the 3rd quarter before an interception, the third of the night for Clinton would stop the Yellowjackets rally and the Sand Lizards would put the game away with a touchdown on the ensuing possession. The Jackets, who had played turnover free in their last game against Huntsville, committed four turnovers on the night.
The game was played at Dardanelle’s Keenen Stadium before a large crowd on a pleasant evening after a rain shower had passed thru the area about an hour before the 7 p.m. kickoff. The Sand lizards scored on their opening possession of the game on the first of two Drew Vega touchdown passes on the night this one from 26-yards out and the Cruz Castro extra-point made it 7-0. Clinton would answer with its only touchdown of the first half on a Harley Tobin 1-yard run. Runs by Nick Epley and Zane Widner set up the touchdown. The two-point conversion was no good leaving the score 7-6. Vega, the outstanding junior quarterback for Dardanelle, would throw his second touchdown pass of the night on the Sand Lizards next possession and after a Clinton fumble the Lizards would score again making the score 21-6. The Yellowjackets turned the ball over for the second straight possession and after a 74-yard drive Vega would run it in on a one-yard touchdown run making the halftime score 28-6.
The second half started with a good kickoff return by Epley setting the Yellowjackets up in good field possession at the Dardanelle 48-yard line. Epley would eventually score the touchdown on a 10-yard pass from Tobin, but the 2-point conversion was no good leaving the score 28-12. The Clinton defense just as they had done against Huntsville stiffened up in the second half giving the offense a chance to get back in the game. The Clinton defense forced a Sand Lizard punt giving the Yellowjackets the ball at their own 20-yard line. The Jackets would drive 80-yards for the touchdown scoring on a 4-yard run by Tobin. The big play of the drive came on a 4th down and 7 pass to Widner to keep the drive alive. Widner would catch a 2-point conversion pass from Tobin to cut the Dardanelle lead to 28-20 with 1:38 left in the 3rd quarter. Dardanelle returned the ensuing kick to the Clinton 6-yard line and would score 2 plays later extending their lead to 35-20. Nathan Witt would return the favor racing 90 yards on the kickoff after the Sand lizards’ touchdown for a touchdown of his own immediately cutting the lead to 35-26. The Clinton defense came up big again holding the Sand lizards on 4th down at mid-field giving the Yellowjackets a chance to cut further into the Lizards lead. One play later though disaster struck for the Jackets as Dardanelle picked off their second pass of the game returning it to the Clinton 40-yard line. The Sand lizards would drive 40-yards for the touchdown and for all intents and purposes putting the game away making the final score 42-26.
The game was even as far as total offense as each team ran 56 plays in the game with Clinton having 381 total yards and Dardanelle 390 yards. Clinton is now 1-2 on the season as well as is Dardanelle. Clinton opens conference play next Friday night as the travel to Mustang Mountain in North Little Rock to take on Central Arkansas Christian.
