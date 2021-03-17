The Clinton Yellowjackets and Lady Yellowjackets seasons came to an end this past week the Class 3A State Tournament held in Clinton at Yellowjacket Arena. The Yellowjackets lost a hard-fought game on Tuesday night before a great crowd to top seeded McGehee. The Lady Yellowjackets ended their season on Wednesday afternoon before another great crowd of Jacket fans in a 55-38 loss to 2nd seeded Ashdown. It was the first time both the Yellowjackets, and Lady Yellowjackets had qualified for the state tournament in the same year since 1984.
The 4th seeded Yellowjackets jumped out to an early 11-6 lead at the end of the 1st quarter against the top seeded McGehee Owls. Harrison Hall hit three of his game high five 3-pointers in the quarter. The Owls closed the gap to 26-24 at the half as Nathan Farmer picked up six of his 10 points in the quarter. The game remained tight throughout the 3rd quarter. McGehee tied the game on a basket at 31-31 with 4:15 left in the quarter. The game was tied again at 33-33 with one minute left in the quarter. The Owls took their first lead in the final minute of the 3rd quarter and led going into the 4th quarter 41-35.
McGehee pulled ahead in the 4th quarter despite a determined effort by Clinton. The Owls led 41-35 midway through the quarter. The Yellowjackets would not get any closer as McGehee went on to win 46-38. The eight-point final score was the largest lead of the game for either team.
The Yellowjackets ended their season with a record of 19-10 and were the District 2-3A Tournament Runner-up’s. It was the second consecutive year for head coach Cole Gardner’s Yellowjackets to reach the state tournament. Clinton loses nine seniors who had great basketball careers but also represented Clinton in outstanding fashion over the years.
The 3rd seeded Lady Yellowjackets from region 2 took on the two seeded Ashdown Lady Panther from Region 4. The Lady Panthers were 23-4 coming into the game and the conference champion from the 3A-7 conference. Ashdown took the lead early using their size and quickness. The Lady Jackets fought back during the game but was never able to take the lead. Ashdown broke the game open in the 4th quarter winning 55-38. Sophomore Reese McDonald led Clinton with 16 points followed by Senior Haven Stolzfus with 8.
The Lady Yellowjackets, under first year head coach Mathew Post, were 20-7 on the season and finished 2nd in the 2-3A Conference. It was the first time for the Lady Jackets to qualify for the state tournament since 2011. The Lady Jackets also improved by 12 wins over last year’s 8-21 season. The team is made up predominately of underclassmen though Clinton does lose four outstanding seniors who Coach Post said, “laid the foundation for future success for the program.”
