Great seasons by both the Clinton Yellowjackets and Lady Yellowjackets basketball teams led to postseason awards for several players.
The Lady Yellowjackets who finished their season 25-7 placed five players on various postseason teams. The Yellowjackets boys team had three players receive postseason honors while going 21-10 on the season.
Lady Yellowjackets named to postseason teams were seniors Kinley Keith, Reese McDonald, and Sydney Standridge along with juniors Abigail Parks and Cadie Gifford. McDonald was named All-State for the third straight season as well as All-Conference. McDonald finished her Lady Yellowjacket career going over the 1000-point mark in her career.
Standridge was named All-State as well as being selected as a member of the All-State Tournament Team and All-Conference. Parks received All-State Honorable Mention recognition as well as being named to the All-Conference team. Parks also was a nominee for the Arkansas Sports Network’s 2023 girls MVP. Kinley Keith and Cadie Gifford were named to the All-Conference Team.
Yellowjackets named to postseason teams were senior Brody Emberton, junior Zane Widner, and sophomore Karter Holland. Emberton, who led the team in scoring, was named First Team All-State and All-Conference. Widner was named 2nd Team All-State and All-Conference while Holland was named to the All-Conference Team
Coach Mathew Post’s 2022 the Lady Jackets reached the Final Four of Class 3A and this season despite moving up in classification the team reached the 4A Elite 8. Clinton won its 2nd straight conference championship going a perfect 12-0 in conference play. The Jackets have now won 21 conference games in a row dating back to January 7th 2022. The Lady Yellowjackets won 20 plus games for the 3rd consecutive season a school record. This year’s team won 25 games despite playing arguably the toughest 4A schedule in the state. The schedule included three 6A teams North Little Rock, Rogers, and Springdale Har-Ber and 3 5A teams Green County Tech, Mt. Home, and Van Buren. The Lady Yellowjackets finished the season ranked number 5 in 4A by both the Arkansas Democrat Gazette and the Arkansas Sports Network. The 2022 senior class finishes their high school career as the winningest senior class in school history with 76 wins.
The Clinton senior boys team had a great bounce back season under first-year head coach Judson Smith winning 20 games and reaching the regional tournament. The team started slow opening the season 0-4 but got on a roll winning 9 of its next 11 games. The Yellowjackets won the Joe Mallett Tournament held in Conway in December and finished second in the North Arkansas College Tournament at Harrison in January. The Jackets finished third in 4A-5 conference.
