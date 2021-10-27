On Friday night at Jim Tumlison Field the Clinton Yellowjackets bounced back from a loss on the road the week before at Stuttgart to play one of their best games of the season defeating Bald Knob 56-28. The Yellowjackets using a balanced offense, with 253-yards rushing and 240-yards passing, to race out to 36-6 halftime lead and they never looked back. The Jackets scored on five straight possessions to break open the game. The win kept Clinton in third place only one game behind Southside and Lonoke for second.
On a pleasant late October evening for football Clinton started their opening drive of the game at the 49-yard line and quickly covered the distance scoring on a 15-yard run by junior Spencer Banister at the 9:40 mark. Banister’s 2-point conversion made the score 8-0. Bald Knob went to a six man front on defense and stopped the Yellowjackets running game on their next two possessions. The Bulldogs senior quarterback Leason Pierce scored on a 15-yard run early in the second quarter to cut the Jackets lead to 8-6 after being unsuccessful on the 2-point conversion. From this point on it was all Clinton as the Yellowjackets scored on their next five possessions in a row.
The first touchdown came on an 18-yard pass from Harley Tobin to junior receiver Brody Emberton with Tobin adding a 2-point conversion run. The touchdown was set up by a great 54-yard catch by sophomore Zane Widner. Emberton set up the next Clinton touchdown by returning a punt 40-yards to the Bald Knob 25-yard line. Widner would score on a six-yard run extending the Yellowjackets lead to 22-6. The Jackets were not thru yet as the defense forced the Dogs to punt on their next possession and taking over at the Bald Knob 47-yard line. Tobin would hit Widner on an 11-yard touchdown pass to cap off the drive and Tobin’s 2-point run made the score 30-6 with 2:03 left in the half. A Widner interception gave Clinton the ball one more time before the end of the half. Tobin hooked up with Emberton on a 17-yard touchdown pass with just 15 seconds left in the half. The second touchdown catch of the game for Emberton. The two-point conversion was no good making the halftime score Clinton 36 Bald Knob 6.
Clinton added three more touchdowns in the second half as the Yellowjacket coaching staff got everyone in the game. Senior Cody Davis scored on a run with 3:25 left in the third quarter. Widner scored his third touchdown of the game early in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard run and the Jackets wrapped up their scoring on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Junior Jobe Chalk to Emberton. Chalk then hit sophomore Billy Standle on a two-point conversion pass. Bald Knob picked up two second half touchdowns from Elijah Bradley and a late 51-yard touchdown pass from Leason to Brandon Davis to make the final score Clinton 56 Bald Knob 28.
Tobin had one of his best performances of the season at quarterback completing 11 of 13 passes for 191-yards and 3 touchdowns. Widner had a great game both on the ground and in the air. On the ground he rushed for 95 yards on 12 carriers and scored 2 touchdowns and in the air, he caught 4 passes for 65 yards and another touchdown. Emberton caught five passes for 69-yards and two touchdowns to go along with an interception and a great punt return. The Clinton offensive line played great opening up holes for the running game and giving the quarterbacks time to throw. Clinton had 493-yards of total offense while the Yellowjacket defense held Bald Knob to only 273-yards of offense.
The win evens Clinton’s record for the season at 4-4 and improves their conference record to 3-2. The Yellowjackets will now travel to Heber Springs on Friday night for the annual Battle of the Little Red with the Panthers. The Jackets have won five straight games in the series. Gametime at Panther Stadium is 7 p.m. and can be heard on KHPQ and seen on the Yellowjacket Sports Network on both KHPQ Facebook and YouTube.
YELLOWJACKET NOTES: On Thursday the Junior Jackets defeated Bald Knob on the road 24-16. The win was the third in a row for the Jackets. The 7th grade Jackets also won defeating Bulldogs 30-14 Clinton will host Heber Springs in 7th grade and Junior High action at home Thursday night with the 7th grade beginning at 5:30.
