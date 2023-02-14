On Tuesday night at Yellowjacket Arena Clinton accomplished two things – one a resounding victory over Pulaski Academy and two clinch a berth in the postseason. On the floor the Jackets pulled away from Pulaski Academy with another strong second half behind the scoring of senior Brody Emberton, Junior Zane Widner, and Sophomore Karter Holland. The win puts the Yellowjackets back into the postseason after a one year absence and it will mark the first postseason as a head coach for Judson Smith.
The PA game played before another large crowd at Yellowjacket was close for the first half. The Yellowjackets held only a slim 2-point lead 13-11 at the end of the first quarter. The Jackets fell behind 18-14 early in the second quarter before Emberton scored four straight points to tie the game at 18. Clinton would go on to forge a 5-point lead at the half 33-28. The Yellowjackets put the game away with a big offensive flurry to start the second half behind the scoring of Emberton outscoring the Bruins 13-2 to take a 46-30 lead and for all intents and purposes putting the game away. A basket by Holland made it 61-34 in the fourth quarter and at that point the Jackets had outscored the Bruins 28-6. Clinton would go on to win 68-48.
The Yellowjackets had three players in double figures on the night. Emberton led the way with 23 points followed by Widner with 17 and Holland with 15. The Jackets were 12 of 15 at the free throw line 80 percent.
Clinton followed Tuesday nights victory up with a non-conference win at Rural Special on Friday night 82-51. Ten different players scored for the Yellowjackets with Brody Emberton leading the way with 34 points including seven 3-point baskets. Sophomore Gus Scroggins was in double figures with 11 including 3 3-point baskets. The Jackets made 15 3-pointers in the game.
Clinton is now 18-9 on the season and have won 11 of their last 14 games. The Yellowjackets swept the season series from Pulaski Academy. The Jackets finish regular season play this week as they host longtime rival Heber Springs and travel to Little Rock Hall on Thursday.
