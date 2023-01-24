The Clinton Yellowjackets ended the first half of the conference schedule with a win over Little Rock Hall on Tuesday at Yellowjacket Arena but began the second half of the round robin schedule with a road loss to Pulaski Robinson on Friday. In the Hall game the Jackets jumped out to first quarter lead but were not able to fully put the game away until the fourth quarter in winning 65-46. In the 68-48 loss to Robinson Clinton never led in the game.
Clinton moved the ball on offense and shot well in the opening quarter vs LR. Hall jumping out to a 20-9 first quarter lead. The Yellowjackets increased the lead to 16 at halftime 35-19. Brody Emberton had a huge first half scoring 17 of his game high 27. The teams played evenly in the second half with the Jackets outscoring the Warriors 30-27 over the final 16 minutes of the game winning by a score of 65-46. The Yellowjackets placed three players in double figures with Emberton leading the way with 27 points followed by Russ Hensley with 13 and Zane Widner with 12.
In the Pulaski Robinson games the Senators came out looking to avenge a 72-69 loss to Clinton back in December. Robinson quickly jumped out to a 13-4 lead in the first quarter but the Jackets cut the lead back to two points by the end of the quarter 15-13. In the second quarter the Senators once again built a 9-point lead before the Yellowjackets were able to trim the lead back to four points but a run by Robinson just before the half pushed the lead back to 9 at the half 32-23. Robinson took control of the game in the third quarter outscoring the Jackets 16-11 taking a 48-34 lead into the fourth quarter. Clinton cut the lead to 7 early in the final quarter and had the basketball twice but could not get any closer with the final score Robinson 68 Clinton 48. Brody Emberton led the Jackets with 13 points followed by Karter Holland and Zane Widner with 9 each.
Clinton is now 15-4 on the season and 7-2 in conference play. The Yellowjackets are now tied for second place in the conference with Pulaski Robinson. The Jackets have two conference road games this week on Tuesday they travel to league leader Little Rock Christian and on Friday play at Bauxite.
