The Clinton Yellowjacket baseball team is riding a four-game winning streak after taking two conference games and two non-conference games over the past week. The Yellowjackets are now 14-9 on the season and are 4-2 in conference play. The Jackets are currently in fourth place but are only one game out of second place with two conference games left to play.
The biggest win of the week came at home on Monday as Clinton beat class 4A Morrilton 7-6. The Devil Dogs had defeated the Yellowjackets 5-1 earlier in the season. Morrilton got a run in the top of the first inning before Clinton came back with three runs in the bottom of the first. Peyton Nelson walked with one out for the Jackets and scored on a double by Russ Hensley who was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple. Trip Landers and Carson McCormick followed with walks before Landers scored on a hit by Zac Alexander. Cole Prince then singled in the third run of the game for Clinton scoring McCormick. In the 2nd inning Hensley’s second hit of game, a triple, drove in Dylan Jones, who had reached on a one out hit, to give the Yellowjackets a 4-1 lead.
Morrilton picked up two runs in the third inning and another run in the fourth to tie the game 4-4. Clinton came right back in the bottom of the fourth to reclaim the lead. Jones started the rally with his second hit of the game followed by Nelson reaching on an error. Landers was hit by a pitch with two out and McCormick followed that with a big hit driving in two runs and putting the Yellowjackets back in the lead 6-4.
In the fifth inning Clinton added a run on three hits to extend its lead to 7-4. Jobe Chalk got a one out hit followed by a Nathan Wilson hit to put runners at first and second. Nelson then drove home a run with a two-out hit. Morrilton rallied for two runs in the top of the sixth inning before Landers came in to pitch in relief and ended the inning leaving the tying run on second base. The Yellowjackets were clinging to a one run lead as the Devil Dogs loaded the bases with one out in the seventh inning. Landers then struck out the final two hitters with his overpowering fast ball to pick up the save and preserve the win for the Jackets.
Clinton scored 7 runs on 10 hits with Hensley, Jones, and Prince picking up two hits each. Connor Clute started and pitched four good innings giving up only four runs on three hits. Tristian Treece pitched two innings in relief, striking out three, to pick up the win. Landers pitched 1 and 2/3rds innings striking out three in picking up the save.
Clinton defeated Riverview 18-3 in a game played just prior to the Morrilton game on Monday. On Tuesday, the Yellowjackets defeated Nemo Vista in a non-conference game played at Clinton 18-0. The Yellowjackets had only four hits in the game but Red Hawk pitching gave up three walks and hit five Clinton hitters while also committing nine errors. On Thursday at home the Yellowjackets rallied from a three-run deficit to defeat Dover 4-3.
Clinton hosted Pangburn on Tuesday in a key conference game. On Wednesday, the Yellowjackets will host Southside Bee Branch before hosting Valley Springs on Thursday for senior night. The Jackets will close out the regular season Friday at Mt. Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.