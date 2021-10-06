On Friday night at Jim Tumlison Field the Clinton Yellowjackets could not overcome a short roster and a rash of injuries in a loss to Batesville Southside. Clinton led for all but the last 18 seconds of the first half but could not muster enough offense in the second half in a 35-20 loss to Southside. The Yellowjackets still without five players for the second straight week lost three more during the physical game in the second half including quarterback Harley Tobin and wingback Zane Widner who had big games last week at CAC.
The game was played under a threat of rain and extremely humid conditions with warmups cut short due to lighting in the area. The two teams used the same offense, the Wing T, so both defenses played well early seeing an offensive system they see every day in practice. The first quarter was scoreless with each team having the ball twice. Clinton got on the scoreboard first on their first possession of the second quarter. The Yellowjackets drove 80-yards for the score capped off by a Nick Epley 4-yard touchdown run. The 2-point attempt was no good making giving the Jackets a 6-0 lead. The Clinton defense continued to play holding Southside scoreless until their final drive of the first half. The Southerners took over at their own 39-yard line with a couple of minutes left in the half. Quarterback Landon Harris hit running back Jacob Dunne with a third and goal pass from the 4-yard line for the touchdown giving Southside a 7-6 halftime lead.
Each team scored on their first possessions of the second half with Harris scoring for Southside on a 4-yard run to make the score 14-6. Clinton answered two minutes later on a Nathan Witt 6-yard touchdown run, after the Yellowjackets had driven 68-yards, to cut the score to 14-12. That would be as close as the Jackets would get as the injuries for Clinton mounted and Southside pulled away. Harris would run for a touchdown and pass for another on the next to Southerner possessions to make the score 29-12. Clinton’s final points of the game came on a great throw and catch from Jobe Chalk to Brody Emberton. Chalk in for the injured Tobin hit Embeton on a 76-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter and a successful 2-point conversion made the score 29-20. Southside added the final points of the game with 7:16 left in the game on a 5-yard run by Dunn making the final score 35-20.
The loss dropped Clinton’s record to 2-3 on the season and 1-1 in Conference 2-4A play. The Yellowjackets will be back at Jim Tumlison Field Friday night hosting undefeated Little Rock Mills. Friday will also be Homecoming with a parade thru downtown Clinton in the afternoon and on the field festivities beginning at 6:30 p.m.
