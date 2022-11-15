A season that began in the heat and humidity of August came to an end on a cold and snowy November night in 1st round playoff loss to Arkadelphia. The Badgers, the state’s top ranked team, scored on its first play from scrimmage and never looked back in a 49-21 win over Clinton. The Badgers scored 21 points in each of the first two quarters building up a 42-7 halftime lead. The game was a rematch of last season’s 1st round playoff game which also was won by Arkadelphia.
The game was played with temperatures dipping into the low 50s and with a threat of rain in the area. The game was played pretty much rain free with the rain staying away until the final minutes of the 4th quarter. Arkadelphia returned the opening kick up to the 47-yard line and immediately scored on their first play. a 53-yard touchdown run by Kyle Reed, to put the Badgers up 7-0 with only 17 seconds gone in the 1st quarter. Clinton picked up three first downs on its opening possession before turning it over on downs at the Arkadelphia 40. Senior quarterback Donovan Whitten threw touchdown passes on the next two Badger possessions, one of 35-yards, and another of 20-yards to extend the Arkadelphia led to 21-0 at the end of the 1st quarter.
In the 2nd quarter Reed scored again for Arkadelphia this time on a 4-yard run to make it 28-0. Whitten hit Ja’Quavus Purifoy with a touchdown pass with 5:47 left in the half to make it 35-0. Clinton had its best drive of the half taking over at the Badger 25-yard line. The Yellowjackets would drive 75-yards for a touchdown with Jobe Chalk going over from 1-yard out for the score. Senior Steven Martinez kicked the extra point to make it 35-7. Whitten would throw his fourth touchdown pass of the first half, this time for 15-yards, to close out the scoring making it 42-7 at halftime.
In the 3rd quarter each team would score a touchdown. For one final time this season senior Jobe Chalk hooked up with Brody Emberton for a touchdown pass. It was another spectacular catch by Emberton over a defender and then a race for the endzone this time it was for 85-yards. Clinton’s final touchdown of the night came on an 80-yard drive. The drive began at the end of the 3rd quarter and extended into the 4th quarter. Senior Spencer Bannister made two incredible catches on the drive, one while falling backwards near the sideline in front of the Clinton bench and another down the middle of the field while being blanketed by three defenders. The touchdown came on a Chalk 15-yard pass to junior Tight End Dawson Burgess. Martinez kicked the final extra point of his career to make the final score 49-21.
Emberton had another big game receiving for the Yellowjackets catching four passes for 119-yards and a touchdown averaging 30-yards per catch. In back-to-back weeks he has had touchdown catches of 94 and 85-yards. Emberton will end his career with over 1100-yards receiving which may be a school record. Chalk had another good game thru the air going 8-15 passing for 179-yards and two touchdowns he also scored one touchdown rushing. Junior Bryston Venable led Clinton in rushing with 39-yards on six carries.
The Yellowjacket offense was the leading scoring offense in the conference this season scoring 424 points on the year. The Jackets scored 76 more points this season than last season. Emberton had one of the all-time best receiving years in school history catching 49 passes on the season. His throwing mate Jobe Chalk completed 100 passes on the season for 1741-yards and 22 touchdowns. Zane Widner also had a great season on both sides of the football. On offense he rushed for 910-yards and 13 touchdowns while catching 30 passes for 474-yards and six touchdowns, and on defense he led the Yellowjackets in tackles with 55.
Clinton finishes a fine season with a 7-4 record. Head Coach Chris Dufrene and his staff did one of their best coaching jobs this season having to replace All-State and All-Conference linemen and a quarterback from last season and suffering some season ending injuries this year. It was one of the best overall seasons ever for the Yellowjackets as the Varsity, junior high, and 7th grade combined to go 21-7 on the year. The Junior Jackets went 8-1 winning the conference championship and the 7th grade Stingers went 6-2.
Friday night was the final game for nine outstanding seniors for Clinton. The senior class got better each season winning five games last season and improving to seven this season. The class as sophomores had to deal with the Covid season of 2020. The class will end their careers with three trips to the state playoffs and three wins over Heber Springs in the “Battle of the Little Red.” The 7th consecutive trip to the playoffs extends a school record and the win over Heber Springs was a school record 7th win over the Panthers.
