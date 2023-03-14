The Clinton Yellowjackets outstanding season came to end with a last second loss to Brookland in the quarterfinals of the 4A East Regional Tournament held at Clinton. It was a turnaround season for the Yellow jackets under first year head coach Judson Smith. The Jackets won 20 games on the season and returned to the regional tournament after a one-year absence.
Before a large raucous crowd at Yellowjacket Arena the Jackets took on one of the top teams in 4A Brookland. Clinton came out hot jumping to a 7-0 lead and leading 14-6 at the end of the first quarter. Behind 11 points by Brody Emberton Clinton took a 9 point 33-24 lead into halftime. The Bearcats would not go away and made a run in the third quarter tying the game at 41 before Zane Widner scored giving the Jackets a 45-43 lead at the end of the third quarter. The two teams went back and forth in the final quarter until Brookland went on a 5-0 run to take a 52-48 lead with only 2:43 left in the game. The Bearcats lead 55-48 with only a 1:07 left when Dawson Burgess hit a 3 to cut the lead to 55-51. A Zane Widner 3-pointer cut the deficit to one 55-54. After 2 free throws by Brookland and the Jackets trailing by 3-points and the clock winding down Brody Emberton hit an off balance shot from the top of the key for a tying 3-point basket. Brookland took a time out with 8 seconds left in the game to set up the final play. The Bearcats inbounded the ball to their outstanding guard Cole Kirby who raced across halfcourt where he was double teamed but was able to pass the ball across the court where Tyler Parham hit a game winning 3-pointer.
Clinton was led in scoring by Junior Zane Widner with 17 points with 11 of those coming in the second half. Senior Brody Emberton had 16 points in his final game as a Yellowjacket. Clinton made 8 3-point baskets in the game but made only 9 of 18 free throw attempts. Brookland was led by Matt Harrell with 17 points.
Clinton finished the season 20. The Yellowjackets won the Joe Mallett Tournament in Conway earlier in the season and were the runners-up in the North Arkansas College Tournament. The Yellowjackets finished third in the 4A-5 Conference. The Jackets lose five seniors from this years team including Brody Emberton, Ethan Biggs, Landon McNabb, Russ Hensley, and Titus Johnson. The junior Jackets had an outstanding season finishing second in district tournament play.
