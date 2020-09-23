On Friday night Clinton put up a fight in the first half but would fall to the Dardanelle Sand Lizards 34-14. The Sand Lizards came into the game ranked #10 in Class 4A by Hooten’s Arkansas Football. The Lizards have won 80 games in the last eight years only Warren and Nashville have won more games over that time in class 4A. It was also a special night as Jim Tumlison Field was rededicated on the 70th Anniversary of it being the home of the Yellowjackets.
This was the first time for the two teams to play each other since 2015, when they were members of the 4-4A Conference, but the play was very spirited with several extracurricular activities occurring after several plays. Dardanelle scored early in the first quarter on a 1yd run by their outstanding sophomore quarterback Drew Vega to put the Sand Lizards up 7-0. Later in the first quarter Clinton forced its first turnover of the season by recovering a fumble at the Dardanelle 24 yd. line. The Yellowjackets quickly took advantage of the turnover, two five yard runs by Jacob Hutto and one by Nick Epley put the ball at the Lizard 5 yd. line. Hutto would score on another five yd. run for the touchdown and Aldrich Infanti’s point after tied the game at 7-7 with3:36 left in the first quarter.
A Trace Gentry 30 yd. pass Vega put Dardanelle back in the lead 13-7 after a missed point after attempt with 2:58 left in the first half. The next Clinton drive would end with a fumble after the Jackets had driven from their own 20 to the Sand Lizard 33. A touchdown by the Lizards was called back because of a penalty with less than a minute left in the half. The Yellowjacket defense stiffened and forced Dardanelle to turn the ball over on downs to end the half.
Clinton forced anther Sand Lizard turnover on their first possession of the first half. The Yellowjackets handed the ball right back to the Lizards on an interception and from that point on it was all Dardanelle. Gentry ran 70 yds. for a touchdown and passed 5 yds. to Jorge Alvarez for another touchdown putting the Sand Lizards up 27-7 at the end of three quarters. Each team would score once in the final quarter. Vega scored his third touchdown of the game for the Lizards. The Jackets would drive 65 yds. for their second touchdown of the game. Harley Tobin had a 14 yd. run in the drive. Cody Davis scored on a five yd. touchdown run and Infanti kicked the extra point to make the score 34-14. Epley blocked a Dardanelle field goal attempt late in the game.
Clinton is now 0-3 for the first time since the 2000 season. The Yellowjackets will open conference play Friday night at Jim Tumlison Field against Central Arkansas Christian. It will also be Senior Night for all fall sports athletes, spirit squads, and band.
