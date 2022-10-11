Clinton’s 81st Homecoming football game turned out to be one of its most memorable as the Yellowjackets went to the air to defeat Bauxite 38-35. In a game played before a capacity crowd at Jim Tumlison Field the Yellow Jackets, known for their powerful running game over the years, resorted to the pass to defeat the Miners in a key 4-4A Conference game. Senior Brody Emberton and Junior Zane Widner both went over 100 yards receiving in the game a rare feat in the history of Clinton football.
Bauxite won the toss and elected to receive to open the game on a clear and warm October night. The Miners started their opening drive at the 44-yard line and would drive 56 yards in 1:50 seconds to take the lead. The big play in the drive was a fourth down pass to keep the drive alive with quarterback Hunter Ferrell scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run. The first of Ryan Cantrell’s five extra points made it 7-0. The Yellow Jackets have had a knack for scoring on the first play of the game and they did it again Friday as wide receiver Brody Emberton took a pitch from quarterback Jobe Chalk and then fired a pass to a streaking Zane Widner for a 75-yard touchdown only 21 seconds after the Bauxite touchdown. Steven Martinez then hit the first of his five extra point attempts to tie the game at 7-7. The Clinton defense got a stop at midfield on a great 4th down tackle by Widner, one of his 11 to lead the team in tackles in the game. The Yellowjackets quickly drove 51-yards for the score on a 1-yard run by Chalk on a quarterback sneak to retake the lead 14-7 with 1:12 left in the 1st quarter. The Miners would strike quick to tie the game at 14-14 on quarterback Marcus Wimberly’s 44-yard touchdown run. Wimberly took over at quarterback after the starter Ferrell left the game with a lower leg injury.
The Jackets next drive began at their own 26-yard line but would stall out at the Bauxite 12-yard line. Martinez came on to kick his first field goal of the season, a 29-yarder, to put Clinton in the lead once again 17-14. Martinez’ field goal would turn out to be the difference in the game. The Miners opened with great field position on their next series at the Yellowjackets 45-yard line. On the second play from scrimmage Wimberly once again got loose and scored his second touchdown of the night this time on a 44-yard run down the far sideline to put Bauxite back in the lead 21-17. Each team was unable to score on their next series and the Jackets took over at their own 45 late in the 1st half. Emberton who made a number of phenomenal catches in the game came up with one in the back of the endzone being covered by two players with just 22 seconds left in the half to give Clinton the lead 24-21 at halftime.
The Yellowjackets opened the 2nd half with the ball hoping to extend the lead, but Bauxite intercepted a Chalk pass and returned it 55-yards for a touchdown to put the Miners back in the lead 28-24. The Jackets would not quit as Chalk hit Widner on a 3rd and long pass, from the Clinton 28-yard line, that Widner turned into a twisting and turning 72-yard touchdown run that showed both Widner’s speed and strength and the Yellowjackets retook the lead for good 31-28. The Jacket defense came up big again forcing the Miners to punt giving the Jackets great field position at the Bauxite 45-yard line. Clinton moved the ball to the Miners 15-yard line where once again Chalk hooked up with Emberton on a great throw and catch for a Yellowjackets touchdown giving Clinton’s its biggest lead of the game 38-28 heading into the 4th quarter.
The Yellowjackets defense once again stopped the Miners at midfield. Clinton moved the ball to the Bauxite 22-yard line and looked to put the game away with a score when the Jackets fumbled giving the Miners new life. Bauxite drove 78-yards scouring on a 17-yard run by Blaine Dauer to cut the Clinton lead to 38-35 with 5:04 still left in the game. The Yellowjackets recovered an onside kick and picked up a first down trying to run out the clock. The Jackets faced a 4th and one at the Bauxite 25 but were stopped just short of a first down giving the Miners one last chance with 2:30 left to play in the game. Bauxite moved the ball to the Clinton 35-yard line facing 2nd and 7 when the Yellowjackets defense forced the Miners into 3-straight incomplete passes as Widner put heavy pressure on the Bauxite quarterback and giving the ball back to the Jackets with 50 seconds left in the game. Clinton went to the Victory Formation and ran out the clock setting off a wild celebration on the field and from the large homecoming crowd in the stands.
Clinton had two players Emberton and Widner go over 100 yards pass receiving in the game. Emberton had 9 catches for 181 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing a 75-yard touchdown pass. Widner had 4 catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns he also rushed for 67-yards. Chalk once again threw the ball extremely well going 14-21 for 276-yards and 3 touchdowns.
The win over Bauxite improved Clinton’s overall record to 5-1 on the season. The five wins equals last year’s total for wins with four games left on the regular season schedule. The Yellow Jackets are now 3-1 in conference play in second place one game behind Haskell Harmony Grove. The Jackets remain at home this Friday as they take on Central Arkansas Christian with the kickoff at Jim Tumlison Field at 7 p.m.
The Junior Jackets ran their winning streak to four games with an exciting 38-34 win on the road at Bauxite Thursday night. The Jackets trailed 14-0 and had run only one play in the first 11:30 of the ball game. The Jackets scored to make it 14-7 but trailed 20-7 at the half. In the fourth quarter Clinton trailed by 10 points with 6 minutes remaining but rallied for two late touchdowns the second one gave the Jackets their first and only lead of the game. The defense stopped a final Bauxite drive at midfield to preserve the win. The Junior Jackets are now 5-1 on the season and 4-0 in conference play. The Clinton 7th grade team suffered its first loss of the season at Bauxite 26-0. The Stingers are now 4-1 on the season. Clinton football is now a combined 14-3 on the season. The Junior Jackets and Stingers travel to CAC on Thursday.
