The Clinton Yellowjacket baseball team may have saved its best performance of the season for its final game of the year as it took top seeded Manila to the wire before losing 3-1 in the first round of the Region 2 Tournament played at Walnut Ridge High School. The Yellowjackets took the lead in the third inning and behind a great pitching performance by Cole Prince held the lead into the sixth inning before the Lions rallied for three runs and the lead. It was the first time the two teams had met since the Jackets defeated Manila 6-0 the Regional Championship game in 2018.
The game delayed one day to Friday due to weather was played on a cool, wet, and windy day indicative of the weather all season long. Clinton threatened in the first inning with two hits but failed to score. In the Manila half of the first the Lions loaded the bases on two Clinton errors and an infield hit with nobody out. Prince then with a gutsy performance struck out the 4,5, and 6 hitters to retire the side without Manila scoring a run. Clinton loaded the bases in the second inning but failed to score as Manila pulled off a double play to end the inning. The Yellowjackets would score their only run of the game in the third inning a lead they would hold until the sixth inning. Russ Hensley reached first base on a third strike wild pitch and moved to second on a stolen base. Jobe Chalk then came thru with a two-out two strike base hit to knock in Hensley giving the Jackets the lead 1-0. Prince stuck out 10 hitters in the game including six in a row at one point. Dax Davison shut down the Jackets offense over the final four innings allowing only two Clinton runners to reach base. In the decisive sixth inning Manilla would send eight batters to the plate and score three runs on three hits with the runs coming with two outs. The Yellowjackets out hit the Lions 7-5 with Chalk and Titus Johnson picking up two hits apiece for the Jackets.
The young Yellowjackets ended an up and down season with a winning record of 12-11. Clinton won their first eight games of the season. A hitting slump coming out of spring break led to Clinton losing 8 out of 10 games. The Jackets righted the ship in the final couple of weeks of the season to earn another trip to the regional tournament. In the 2-3A District Tournament held at Riverview Clinton banged out 14 hits in defeating Bald Knob 11-2 to qualify for the regional tournament. The Yellowjackets put up a game performance in the semi-finals against the two-time defending state champion Harding Academy Wildcats before losing 12-4. The following day the Jackets fell 5-2 to Pangburn in the third place game. Head Coach Robert Prince along with assistant coaches Jace Powers and Cody McKnight expect continued improvement in the program as 14 players from this year’s team return next season for a Jacket squad that had only one senior this season Nathan Wilson. A large number of talented ninth grade players who played junior high baseball this season are also expected to strengthen the roster for next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.