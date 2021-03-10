A long week on the road proved to be a profitable week for the Clinton Yellowjackets and Lady Yellowjackets. The two Clinton basketball teams picked up wins at the Region 2 basketball tournament held at Manila which qualified both teams for this week’s Class 3A Basketball Tournament to be held at Yellowjacket Arena in Clinton. The sr. boys went 1-2 in the regional while the Lady Jackets went 2-1 to earn the #3 seed from the regional. It is the first time since 1984 that both Clinton teams have been in the State Tournament in the same year.
Thursday morning the Lady Yellowjackets defeated Walnut Ridge 67-54. Clinton fell behind early to the Bobcats trailing 17-5 at the end of the 1st quarter. The Lady Jackets came alive in the second quarter outscoring Walnut Ridge 21-5 to take a 26-22 lead into the half. The Yellowjackets continued to extend the lead in the 2nd half.
On Thursday night the #2 seed Clinton sr. boys opened regional tournament play against #3 seed Walnut Ridge. The game was tight throughout with Clinton holding 16-10 and 24-23 leads at the end of the 1st quarter and halftime. Zac Alexander and the Bobcats Ty Flippo had big 1st halves with 10 and 12 points, respectively. Walnut Ridge pulled ahead 40-37 at the end of the 3rd quarter behind 11 points in the quarter from Flippo. Clinton fought back in the 4th quarter holding the Bobcats to only 7 points in the quarter while the yellowjacket’s scored 11. The play of the game came with 20 seconds left in the game and the Jacktets leading by one when Zac Alexander stole the ball and scored on the other end to give Clinton a 3-point lead and the eventual 48-47 win. Alexander led the Yellowjackets with16 points followed by Harrison Hall with 10. Flippo of Walnut Ridge led all scorers with 27 points.
In Fridays regional semi-finals the Lady Yellowjackets took on one the top teams in the state Mt. View. Clinton never led in the game trailing 35-15 at the half in the 66-33 loss to Mt. View. Sydney Standridge led the Lady Jackets with 8 points. On Friday night the Clinton sr. boys took on Harding Academy in the semi-finals. The teams had played three times already this season with Harding winning 2 out of 3. The lone Clinton win came one week before in the district tournament semi-finals. Points were hard to come by in the 1st quarter with the Wildcats leading 5-4. The low scoring game continued into the 2nd quarter with Harding leading at the half 15-12. Russ Hensley hit three 3-point baskets in the 3rd quarter to cut the Wildcat lead to 3, 26-23 heading into the 4th quarter. Harding never allowed the Jackets to get any closer as they pulled away winning the game 46-32. Clinton was led in scoring by Hensley with 14 points.
Saturday both Clinton teams played in the regional 3rd place games. The Lady Yellowjackets took on conference foe Rosebud. It was the 3rd game in 3 days for each team. The Lady Jackets seem to be the fresher team jumping out to 6-0 lead before the Ramblers fought back to take a 11-10 lead at the end of the 1st quarter. Rosebud extended their lead to two at the half 22-20. Clinton took the lead in the 3rd quarter outscoring the Ramblers 15-10 including hitting four 3-pointers in the quarter. The Lady Yellowjackets extended the lead in the 4th quarter behind 8 of 13 shooting at the free throw line in winning 55-42. Kylie Lassiter with 12 and Katie McJunkins and Reese McDonald with 11 led the Jackets in scoring.
Clinton took on Osceola in the boy’s 3rd place game. Osceola had been ranked #1 in the state at various times during the season. Like the girl’s 3rd place game each team was playing its 3rd game in 3 days. The Yellowjackets jumped out to a 12-0 lead to open the game. The Seminoles out scored the Jackets in the 2nd quarte 22-12 to take a 35-28 lead into the half. Clinton refused to quit and fought back in the second half out scoring Osceola 18-9 and regaining the lead 46-44. The game would eventually go into overtime tied 63-63. In overtime the Yellowjackets scored first to take the lead. The Jackets would hold the lead until the final possession of the game by the Seminoles. Osceola had the ball trailing by two with 10 seconds left in the game when Chris Littleton hit a three pointer at the buzzer to give the Seminoles a 73-72 win. Hall with 18 and Zane Widner with 14 led Clinton in scoring.
The Lady Yellowjackets are now 20-10 on the season and will open state tournament play on Wednesday at 4 p.m. against Ashdown. The Clinton Sr. boys are 19-9 on the season and open state tournament play on Tuesday against McGhee. The 3A State Tournament will be held at Clinton at Yellowjacket Arena from March 8-15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.