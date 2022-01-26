The old saying you save the best last aptly describes the long week of basketball for the Clinton Yellowjackets. Due to cancellations due to COVID-19 Clinton was forced to play Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday with two of those nights being road games. The Yellowjackets split games at Cave City on Tuesday and were swept by Mountain View at home Thursday then traveled to Searcy Friday night to take on the always good Harding Academy Wildcats. It would prove to be an exciting night for the Jackets and their fans as Clinton rallied in all three games to win and sweep the Wildcats.
On Tuesday Clinton traveled to Cave City to play their first games in 12 days due to COVID-19 cancellations. The Lady Yellowjackets jumped out to a 15-0 lead holding the Cave Women scoreless for the first 7:30 of the game and never looked back in winning 51-25. Reese McDonald led the Lady Jackets in scoring with 15 points followed by Katie McJunkins with 13 and Kylie Lasiter with 10. The Clinton senior boys had a cold shooting night scoring only eight points in the first half in an 58-35 loss to the Cave Men. Dawson Burgess was the only Yellowjacket to score in double figures he had 11 points.
On Thursday night Clinton hosted Mountain View in a game that had been previously scheduled but had been canceled due to COVID-19. It was a battle for first place in the girl’s game with the Lady Yellowjackets trailing Mountain View by one game. Clinton took control early jumping to an early 14-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and eventually stretching the lead to 12 points early in the second quarter. Mountain View then began to whittle down the lead behind the scoring of outstanding senior Josie Story who had 19 of Mountain Views 21 first half points. A two-point halftime lead for Clinton was quickly erased by Mountain View and the Lady Yellowjackets from Mountain View took a two-point lead into the final quarter. Clinton would retake the lead in the fourth quarter leading 36-33 with 4:41 left and 41-38 with 1:09 remaining. Missed free throws by Clinton allowed Mountain View to stay within striking distance and with 11 seconds left Mountain View had the ball trailing by one point 42-41. Story drove the lane but missed the shot, but Kennedy Holland of Mountain View was there for the rebound and scored with just three seconds left giving Mountain View the win 43-42. Lasiter led Clinton with 18 points. Story of Mountain View led all scorers with 27.
In the boy’s game with Mountain View Clinton never lead in a 52-39 loss. Mountain View lead 9-0 and 12-2 to open the game. The Yellowjackets trailed 11-7 at the end of one quarter and 31-19 at the half. The Jackets made a run in the third quarter and cut the lead to six points 36-30. The Jackets traded baskets with Mountain View for the first three minutes of the final quarter but could never get any closer than six points. Brody Emberton led Clinton in scoring with 15 points followed by Zane Widner with 13.
Clinton was back on the floor in less than 24 hours as they traveled to Searcy to take on Harding Academy Friday night. Harding came into the girl’s game undefeated in conference play and tied with Mountain View for first place. The Lady Yellowjackets showed no signs of fatigue playing their third game of the week jumping out to 17-13 first quarter lead and extending the lead to seven points at the half 29-22. Lasiter got off to a great start scoring 10 first half points for Clinton. The Lady Jackets would eventually extend the lead to 11 in the third quarter, their largest lead of the game, before Harding Academy scored 10 straight points to cut the lead to one. In the final quarter Clinton regained control and increased the lead but missed free throws in the final two minutes that kept the game close but the Lady Yellowjackets held on to win 49-44. McDonald led the Lady Jackets with 16 points including 2 3point baskets followed by Lasiter by 14.
In the boy’s game Harding came out on fire shooting jumping to a 9-1 lead and a 17-8 first quarter lead. The Wildcats would eventually lead by as many as 12 points before Clinton started to cut into the lead behind the shooting of Brody Emberton. The Yellowjackets went on a third quarter run to cut the Harding lead to one point 37-36 heading into the fourth quarter. Consecutive steals and baskets by Emberton and Burgess gave the Jackets the lead they would never relinquish as they went on to win 55-46 over the defending state champions. Emberton had his career scoring game finishing the night with 30 points followed by Titus Johnson with 8, and Widner with 7.
Clinton has now defeated both of last years 3A state champions this season the Mayflower girls and the Harding Academy Boys. The Clinton Jr. Girls came back from 14 points behind against Harding Academy on Friday to win and give the Yellowjackets a sweep of the three games played that night. The Lady Yellowjackets are now 16-4 on the season and 6-2 in conference play and currently in second place. The Yellowjacket boys are 4-10 on the season and 3-5 in conference action.
It will be another busy week for Clinton this week as they continue to make up games that were canceled due to COVID-19. On Monday, the Yellowjackets travel to Rosebud before coming home to play three straight games at Yellowjacket Arena. The Jackets will host Bald Knob on Tuesday, Riverview Thursday, and Pangburn Friday.
